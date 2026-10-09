Hexaware Technologies shares rise over 12% in early deals; here's why 

Shares of Hexaware Technologies Ltd rose over 12% on Friday after the IT services firm said it announced a multi-year partnership with Anthropic, under which it will become a Preferred Partner in Anthropic’s Claude Partner Network. The partnership will bring Claude to the core of Hexaware’s Zerovity, its AI-native engineering platform, and AgentVerse, its agent build and governance platform with more than 600 pre-built agents.
Hexaware has more than 1,100 Claude-certified professionals. Hexaware and Anthropic will work together on go-to-market, joint solution development, and customer deployments, and Hexaware will expand Claude training across its delivery teams.