Hexaware Technologies shares rise over 12% in early deals; here's why 

Hexaware Technologies shares rose 12.44% to Rs 574.45 in early deals against the previous close of Rs 510.85. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 33,868 crore.

Total 12.06 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 67.89 crore.

The stock hit a 52 week high of Rs 808.40 on December 4, 2025 and 52 week low of Rs 400.35 on March 12, 2026.

Meanwhile, on October 7, the firm said it has been positioned as a Visionary in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Custom Software Development Services. Hexaware believes this positioning reflects its strategy of delivering custom software development through persistent engineering pods, powered by its proprietary AI platform stack and a talent model built around senior engineering expertise.

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Shares of Hexaware Technologies made a subdued market entry on February 19, 2025. The IT solutions firm listed at Rs 745.50 on the NSE, reflecting a 5.30% drop from its issue price of Rs 708 per share. In a similar vein, the software giant opened at a 3.25% discount at Rs 731 on the NSE.