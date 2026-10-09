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Hexaware Technologies shares rise over 12% in early deals; here's why 

Hexaware Technologies shares rise over 12% in early deals; here's why 

Hexaware Technologies shares rose 12.44% to Rs 574.45 in early deals against the previous close of Rs 510.85. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 33,868 crore. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 9, 2026 10:22 AM IST
Hexaware Technologies shares rise over 12% in early deals; here's why Hexaware has more than 1,100 Claude-certified professionals.

Shares of Hexaware Technologies Ltd rose over 12% on Friday after the IT services firm said it announced a multi-year partnership with Anthropic, under which it will become a Preferred Partner in Anthropic’s Claude Partner Network. The partnership will bring Claude to the core of Hexaware’s Zerovity, its AI-native engineering platform, and AgentVerse, its agent build and governance platform with more than 600 pre-built agents.

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Hexaware has more than 1,100 Claude-certified professionals. Hexaware and Anthropic will work together on go-to-market, joint solution development, and customer deployments, and Hexaware will expand Claude training across its delivery teams.

Hexaware Technologies shares rose 12.44% to Rs 574.45 in early deals against the previous close of Rs 510.85. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 33,868 crore.

Total 12.06 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 67.89 crore.

The stock hit a 52 week high of Rs 808.40 on December 4, 2025 and 52 week low of Rs 400.35 on March 12, 2026.

Meanwhile, on October 7, the firm said it has been positioned as a Visionary in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Custom Software Development Services. Hexaware believes this positioning reflects its strategy of delivering custom software development through persistent engineering pods, powered by its proprietary AI platform stack and a talent model built around senior engineering expertise.

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Shares of Hexaware Technologies made a subdued market entry on February 19, 2025. The IT solutions firm listed at Rs 745.50 on the NSE, reflecting a 5.30% drop from its issue price of Rs 708 per share. In a similar vein, the software giant opened at a 3.25% discount at Rs 731 on the NSE.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Oct 9, 2026 10:22 AM IST
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