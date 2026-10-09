Poonawalla, AR Wealth, Can Fin Homes: How result bound stocks are faring; check previews & targets

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd estimates Anand Rathi Wealth's QAAUM growth may remain broadly flat QoQ. Its revenue is likely to grow, supported by improved yields despite flat QoQ AUM growth. EBITDA margins are expected to improve QoQ, while RM additions and productivity improvements are expected to remain the key growth drivers. It has a 'sell' tag with a target price of Rs 1,630.

"We expect Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd to deliver 55 per cent YoY AUM growth and margins to be stable at 8.1 per cent but Poonawalla are better placed for margin expansion on a better mix, rating upgrade and lower liquidity," said JM Financial Ltd. It has pencilled NII growth at 76 per cent, while PPoP to rise 129 per cent on a yearly basis. It has an 'add' rating with a target price of Rs 530 in it.

Advertisement

Systematix Institutional Equities pencils Canara HSBC Life Insurance's yearly growth for NBP is expected to be healthy and higher than industry growth rate. APE growth is expected to be broadly in-line with the industry growth on a YoY basis at 12 per cent. The VNB margins at 31 per cent on YoY basis to have a positive impact of better product mix. It has a 'buy' on it with a target price of Rs 170.

Jefferies sees muted profit growth for Can Fin Homes Ltd at 6 per cent YoY. It expects NIIs to increase 7 per cent on a yearly basis, while PPoP may remain flat. AUM and loan book growth is seen at 10 per cent but margins may remain under pressure, falling 13 per cent YoY. It has a 'buy' rating on Can Fin Homes with a target price of Rs 1,075.