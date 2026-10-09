Poonawalla, AR Wealth, Can Fin Homes: How result bound stocks are faring; check previews & targets

Select financial stocks across various segments are set to announce their results for the September 2026 quarter later today. Companies like Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Ltd, Poonawalla Fincorp, Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd, Can Fin Homes and Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Ltd will release their Q2FY27 performance.
Shares like Anand Rathi Wealth and Canara HSBC Life tanked up 5 per cent in early trade. The former one was down 4.75 per cent to Rs 2,041.80, while the latter one tumbled 3.67 per cent to Rs 140.40 for the day. On the other hand, Poonwalla Fincorp rose 1.55 per cent to Rs 445, while Canara Robeco AMC and Can Fin Home were up marginally.
PL Capital has pencilled Canara Robeco's overall QAAuM might increase by 4.8 per cent QoQ/3.9 per cent YoY. Yields may fall by 0.7 bps QoQ while increasing by 3.8 bps YoY. Opex as a percentage of QAAuM might decline by 0.3 bps QoQ. ROAAuM might decrease by 0.5 bps QoQ. It has a 'hold' rating on Canara Robeco AMC with a target price of Rs 285.