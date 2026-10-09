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Poonawalla, AR Wealth, Can Fin Homes: How result bound stocks are faring; check previews & targets

Poonawalla, AR Wealth, Can Fin Homes: How result bound stocks are faring; check previews & targets

ANANDRATHI2,054.00(3.97%)

Companies like  Canara Robeco AMC, Poonawalla Fincorp, Anand Rathi Wealth, Can Fin Homes and Canara HSBC Life Insurance will release their Q2FY27 results today.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Oct 9, 2026 10:36 AM IST
Poonawalla, AR Wealth, Can Fin Homes: How result bound stocks are faring; check previews & targetsShares like Anand Rathi Wealth and Canara HSBC Life tanked up 5 per cent in early trade, while other inched higher.

Select financial stocks across various segments are set to announce their results for the September 2026 quarter later today. Companies like Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Ltd, Poonawalla Fincorp, Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd, Can Fin Homes and Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Ltd will release their Q2FY27 performance.

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Shares like Anand Rathi Wealth and Canara HSBC Life tanked up 5 per cent in early trade. The former one was down 4.75 per cent to Rs 2,041.80, while the latter one tumbled 3.67 per cent to Rs 140.40 for the day. On the other hand, Poonwalla Fincorp rose 1.55 per cent to Rs 445, while Canara Robeco AMC and Can Fin Home were up marginally.
 
PL Capital has pencilled Canara Robeco's overall QAAuM might increase by 4.8 per cent QoQ/3.9 per cent YoY. Yields may fall by 0.7 bps QoQ while increasing by 3.8 bps YoY. Opex as a percentage of QAAuM might decline by 0.3 bps QoQ. ROAAuM might decrease by 0.5 bps QoQ. It has a 'hold' rating on Canara Robeco AMC with a target price of Rs 285.

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Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd estimates Anand Rathi Wealth's QAAUM growth may remain broadly flat QoQ. Its revenue is likely to grow, supported by improved yields despite flat QoQ AUM growth. EBITDA margins are expected to improve QoQ, while RM additions and productivity improvements are expected to remain the key growth drivers. It has a 'sell' tag with a target price of Rs 1,630.

"We expect Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd to deliver 55 per cent YoY AUM growth and margins to be stable at 8.1 per cent but Poonawalla are better placed for margin expansion on a better mix, rating upgrade and lower liquidity," said JM Financial Ltd. It has pencilled NII growth at 76 per cent, while PPoP to rise 129 per cent on a yearly basis. It has an 'add' rating with a target price of Rs 530 in it.

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Systematix Institutional Equities pencils Canara HSBC Life Insurance's yearly growth for NBP is expected to be healthy and higher than industry growth rate. APE growth is expected to be broadly in-line with the industry growth on a YoY basis at 12 per cent. The VNB margins at 31 per cent on YoY basis to have a positive impact of better product mix. It has a 'buy' on it with a target price of Rs 170.

Jefferies sees muted profit growth for Can Fin Homes Ltd at 6 per cent YoY. It expects NIIs to increase 7 per cent on a yearly basis, while PPoP may remain flat. AUM and loan book growth is seen at 10 per cent but margins may remain under pressure, falling 13 per cent YoY. It has a 'buy' rating on Can Fin Homes with a target price of Rs 1,075.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Oct 9, 2026 10:36 AM IST
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