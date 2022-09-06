Redmi Prime 11 5G, Redmi A1 launched in India, price starts at Rs 6,499

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has launched a slew of phones in India. The company has unveiled the Redmi Prime 11 5G, the Redmi Prime 11 4G as well as the Redmi A1. The smartphones have been launched keeping in mind the budget as well as the entry-level buyers. The Redmi Prime 11 5G comes with the MediaTek 700 processor, a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The Redmi Prime 11, on the other hand, comes with a Mediatek Helio G99 processor and the Redmi A1 Mediatek Helio G22 processor.

Redmi Prime 11 5G, Redmi A1, Redmi Prime: Price and availability

The Redmi Prime 11 5G has been launched in India at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant whereas the 6GB+128GB is priced at Rs 14,999. The smartphone will go on sale on September 9, at 12 noon. The price is inclusive of Rs 1000 discount on ICICI Bank card. The Redmi Prime 11 also comes with the same price tag after discount. The Redmi A1, on the other hand, has been launched at Rs 6499 for the single variant. Redmi 11 Prime 5G is available in three colour options including Meadow Green, Chrome Silver, and Thunder Black. Whereas the Redmi 11 Prime comes in Playful Green, Flashy Black, and Peppy Purple.

Redmi Prime 11 5G, Redmi Prime 11 and Redmi A1: Specifications

The Redmi A1 features a flat-edged design pretty much like the premium and mid-range phones in the market. In the pictures, you can spot a pill-shaped camera island at the rear which houses two large camera sensors. The power button and the volume rockers are positioned at the right side of the design, like the other Xiaomi devices. The phone will be available in pastel colours including blue and green. The display also features a waterdrop notch.

As far as specs are concerned, the Redmi A1 will house a 5000mAh battery. It will also feature two camera sensors at the rear, a notch at the front for the selfie camera.

Coming to the Redmi Prime 11 5G, tipster Yogesh Brar had predicted that the smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone is also speculated to feature a 6.58-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone houses a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

In the camera department, the Redmi 11 Prime will feature dual cameras which will include a 50-megapixel primary sensor along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, Redmi Prime 11 5G will feature a 5-megapixel snapper on the front for selfies and video chats. The phone is expected to get noticeable upgrades over the Redmi Prime 10.