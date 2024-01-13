scorecardresearch
Sacked overnight after 19 years in job: Laid-off Google employee opens up

Google's layoffs this year impacts employees within hardware and central engineering teams, as well employees who work on Google Assistant, the company's voice-activated software product.

The layoffs come about a year after Google cut roughly 12,000 jobs, reducing the company's workforce by about 6%.

Kevin Bourrillion, who  worked at Google as a senior software engineer for nearly 19 years, was among the many who were fired as part of the search giant's ongoing efforts to reduce expenses. 

The company layoffs this year impacts employees within hardware and central engineering teams, as well employees who work on Google Assistant, the company's voice-activated software product. Other parts of the company were also affected. The layoffs are also hitting the teams that produce Google's Nest, Pixel and Fitbit devices, with many of the cuts affecting the company's augmented reality team.

Bourrillion was one of the employees laid off. “End of an era! After 19 years of working at Google, with more than 16 of them on the team that I founded, I made the tough decision yesterday morning to finally bite the bullet and find out that I'd been laid off overnight,” he wrote in a post shared on X.


Bourrillion said the layoffs came at an opportune time.

 

“Layoffs suck, but in my case... it's fine, because I've needed some kind of change in my life for a very long time,” he wrote. “And I have no plans to rush into anything else right now. I've got too much to do: cycling, reading, restarting my drum lessons, travel, family time. etc. etc.”

The layoffs come about a year after Google cut roughly 12,000 jobs, reducing the company's workforce by about 6%.

"This will mean saying goodbye to some incredibly talented people we worked hard to hire and have loved working with. I’m deeply sorry for that," Google CEO Sundar Pichai wrote in a blog post last January. 
 

Published on: Jan 13, 2024, 11:26 AM IST
