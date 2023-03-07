Salesforce's Slack brings ChatGPT to help you have AI-generated conversations with your colleagues

After Google and Microsoft, cloud-based software company Salesforce has also now joined the race to make a generative AI tool with EinsteinGPT.

he company on Wednesday announced a partnership with OpenAI to introduce the ChatGPT app for Slack.

According to the blog, this new app combines knowledge found in Slack with the intelligence of ChatGPT, empowering customers with the information they need to move work forward faster.

The company also said that with this app, users can use AI to have conversation with others.

"The ChatGPT app for Slack deeply integrates the power of OpenAI’s cutting-edge large language models into Slack’s conversational interface. There couldn’t be a more natural fit. This will give customers new superpowers by helping them tap the collective knowledge of their organization’s channel archives. We’re excited to partner with OpenAI to bring more generative AI powers directly into Slack to deliver productivity efficiencies for everyone," said Noah Desai Weiss, Chief Product Officer of Slack.

The new app, EinsteinGPT, would also help users summarise conversation threads and handle other queries, the blog stated.

The company also explained that Einstein GPT will be the world’s first generative AI CRM technology, that will deliver AI-created content across every sales, service, marketing, commerce, and IT interaction, at a hyper scale. It will infuse Salesforce’s proprietary AI models with generative AI technology from an ecosystem of partners and real-time data from the Salesforce Data Cloud, which ingests, harmonizes, and unifies all of a company’s customer data.

It further explains, "For example, Einstein GPT can generate personalized emails for salespeople to send to customers, generate specific responses for customer service professionals to more quickly answer customer questions, generate targeted content for marketers to increase campaign response rates, and auto-generate code for developers."

“The world is experiencing one of the most profound technological shifts with the rise of real-time technologies and generative AI. This comes at a pivotal moment as every company is focused on connecting with their customers in more intelligent, automated, and personalised ways,” said Marc Benioff, CEO of Salesforce.

Salesforce also said it was starting a new $250 million fund to invest in generative AI start-ups.

Read: Google bets big on AI with a 1000-language model to beat ChatGPT

Read: 'ChatGPT can't take human jobs': IT Stalwarts NR Narayana Murthy, Debjani Ghosh come in support of AI