Samsung Galaxy S10 teased in videos, shows-off 4-K selfie camera, reverse wireless charging, in-display fingerprint scanner

Samsung Galaxy S10 launch day is around the corner and there are already several leaks. However, ahead of the formal launch date, Samsung has teased some of the distinctive features of the Galaxy S10. The three teaser videos were posted on the Samsung Vietnam's YouTube channel. The videos reveal the notch-less design of the Samsung's tenth anniversary phone and highlight the ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, selfie cameras and wireless charging support on the Galaxy S10 models.

The first YouTube video shows that the Samsung Galaxy S10 models will come without a display notch. The video highlights the in-display fingerprint sensor present in the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus models. In addition, in the description of the teaser, Samsung has confirmed that the in-display fingerprint sensor will make use of the ultrasonic technology. It may be noted that there will be a third Galaxy S10e model with a more traditional fingerprint sensor at one of its sides.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus to come with smaller than rumoured battery; Galaxy S10 and S10 Lite might also be underpowered

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 image leaks; shows near-bezel-less screen, dual selfie camera

In the second video, Samsung Vietnam talks about the selfie camera features of Galaxy S10 models. The name of the video mentions "4K", signifying top-end video recording support through the front cameras. Going by the leaks, we already know that the Galaxy S10 Plus will have a 10-megapixel image sensor at the front along with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS).

The third teaser video highlights the wireless charging support on the Galaxy S10 models. Recent leaks have suggested that the new Galaxy phones would support 15W wireless charging technology along with 9W reverse wireless charging support.

Other than the videos, several new details regarding the Galaxy S10 rear camera are now available. The Samsung S10 cameras will support features like Full-HD Super Slow Motion, Best Shot, and HDR10+ for video recording. Additionally, the Galaxy S10 is likely to have a list of bokeh effects for live focus. Samsung could also bring AI features to help users scan their documents on the device. Samsung is also found to have included a Scene Optimiser with Ultra Wide Angle support.

Other than the usual Galaxy S10 phones, the event on February 20 could also see the launch of a foldable Samsung Galaxy X, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active and the Samsung Galaxy Buds. Samsung's tenth anniversary phones will be available online on Flipkart, in addition to the Samsung's e-shop and other offline sales channels.

Edited By: Udit Verma

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus and Galaxy S10e leaked before launch

Also Read: WhatsApp's big feature! Admins will soon have to seek permission before adding users to groups