Samsung Galaxy S21 FE launched: Key specs, features, and price

There is a new Samsung phone in the Indian market and this one claims to be a budget flagship by the company. Called the Galaxy S21 FE, the Samsung device comes as the successor to its Galaxy S20 FE and is Samsung's first launch this year. As can be expected, Samsung has equipped it with many top-notch features to appeal to users looking to operate a powerful device.

The highlights include a 120Hz AMOLED display, Samsung's 5nm Exynos processor and a triple-lens camera setup with features like Dual Pixel autofocus, space zoom and optical image stabilisation or OIS. With these powerful offerings, the device is set to go on sale in India starting tomorrow, that is Tuesday.

The Galaxy S21 FE will be up for grabs at an introductory price of Rs 49,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Here is a look at all the other specifications that the new Samsung phone promises at this price.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Key specifications and features

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Dimensions: The Galaxy S21 FE measures 155.7 x 74.5 x 7.9 mm across its height, width and thickness. It weighs 177 grams, so you can expect it to be quite a handy device..

Display: The Samsung phone sports a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ (2340x1080 pixels) resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It also promises 1200 nits of brightness.

Processor: Samsung has equipped the Galaxy S21 FE with its own Exynos 2100 processor. It is based on a 5nm architecture and was first featured on Samsung's flagship S21 series phones last year.

RAM: Galaxy S21 FE will come with a single RAM option of 8GB.

Storage: Two storage models will be available for the phone. The base variant will come with 128GB while the step-up option will carry 256GB.

Rear camera: Samsung has used a triple-lens camera setup on the back of the Galaxy S21 FE. This includes a primary 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, another 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens as well as an 8-megapixel telephoto lens.

The camera comes with features like Dual Pixel autofocus, space zoom and OIS.

Front camera: There is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter on the phone, placed in a punch-hole cutout at the centre of its display.

Battery: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE comes with a 4500 mAh battery, which also features support for 25W super-fast charging, 15W wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.

Software: Galaxy S21 FE runs Android 12 right out of the box.

Connectivity and security: The Galaxy S21 FE features connectivity options like 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C.

Protection: The phone features IP68 dust and water resistance and Gorilla Glass Victus protection at the front.

Colours: The Galaxy S21 FE will come in four colours - Olive, Lavender, White and Graphite.