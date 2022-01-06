Samsung Galaxy S21 FE pre-orders begin in India at Rs 999 with benefits: Everything you need to know

Samsung recently announced the Galaxy S21 FE in the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022. The smartphone was then also found to be listed on the India website. However, the price of the device was not revealed.

However, now, Indian customers can start pre-booking the device from the official website of the company or the Samsung Shop app. It will go on sale in the country starting January 11. Interested buyers can head to Samsung's Indian website and pay Rs 999 to pre-book it.

The South Korean tech giant teased the India launch of the smartphone with its "fastest chip" earlier today. The smartphone is likely to be powered by the Exynos 2100 SoC in India.

Those who pre-book for the Samsung smartphone will receive a "Next Galaxy VIP Pass", which allows them to get a Galaxy SmartTag worth Rs. 2,699 for free. Customers can also choose to cancel the pre-booking pass and receive a 100% refund.

Additionally, the pre-booking fee will be deducted from the final payment that will be made post the Galaxy S21 FE is purchased. Moreover, the device will likely be exclusive to Amazon India as a dedicated landing page with the complete specs of the device is now live.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, or Fan Edition, will run on Samsung's own Exynos 2100 SoC in India, and not the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 that it features in its global variant. Apart from this, other specifications are expected to remain the same. This includes 8GB of RAM and choice for 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.

It features a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR 10+ support. The display has 1200 nits of peak brightness. There is also a 32 megapixel f/2.2 selfie camera within the centered punch-hole cutout for selfies and video calls.

In the rear, there is a triple rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel f/1.8 primary camera, a 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultrawide camera, and an 8-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto camera with 3X optical zoom and OIS support.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE features an under-display optical fingerprint sensor. It comes with a 4,500mAh battery which supports 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. The smartphone will run on One UI 4.0 based on Android 12 out of the box.

The device also comes with Samsung's Wireless PowerShare feature to help charge others devices wirelessly. It has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to launch at a starting price of around Rs. 50,000.