Samsung Galaxy S22 launch soon: Specs, features, India price, and everything we know so far

Samsung's flagship Galaxy S22 series is expected to launch in the coming months. Most probably the launch will take place in the first week of February. The lineup has already seen a bunch of leaks, thus revealing some important details. In the most recent leak, the dummy units of the S22 series have been revealed. A total of three smartphones appear in the video. Out of three, two can be seen in a similar design, while the third has a distinct design.

The two devices with an identical design are alleged to be the Samsung Galaxy S22 and the Samsung Galaxy S22+. Whereas one with a slightly different design is said to be the flagship S22 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra was recently listed on the FCC website with a new S-pen. Other than that, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series may bring support for 25W wireless charging.

Depending on the region, the S22 series of smartphones will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset or the Exynos 2200 chipset. We have learned more about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup, so keep reading to find out everything we know so far.

Samsung Galaxy S22: Specs and features

Tipster Jon Prosser in a tweet, said that Samsung would host two Unpacked events early next year. The first one centred around the Galaxy S21 FE will take place on January 4. While the second event on February 8 will bring the Galaxy S22 series. There's not a lot of time in the Samsung Galaxy S22 series launch if the leak is true. To recall, Samsung launched the S21 lineup in January this year. Hence, the rumoured launch timeline doesn't seem to be vague.

The design of the Samsung Galaxy S22 has been showcased in multiple leaks. In the most recent leak, tipster Onleaks showcased the dummy units of the S22 series devices in a video. The video shows the alleged Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22+ and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The vanilla S22 and the S22+ look identical to their predecessors, i.e. Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+. The only changes appear in the form of flat edges and rounded corners.

While there's barely any design change on the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+. The flagship Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is hinted to get a design overhaul. The video shows the S22 Ultra with a camera module that sits flush with the rear panel. Along with that, it has a dedicated S Pen slot, a curved display, and a squared-off frame.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra live images

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is said to be offered in a Samsung Note like design, as is visible in the pictures. The Samsung Note lineup is reportedly discontinued, thus it's possible that the brand will incorporate its defining features on the future Samsung flagships, possibly starting with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Samsung is likely to ship the Galaxy S22 series with different chipsets based on the regions. While in some regions, we will see the Exynos 2200 chipset, while in others, the lineup may be offered with the newly launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

It is said that Samsung Galaxy S22 and Samsung Galaxy S22+ will come with smaller displays than the current S21 and S21+. However, the S22 Ultra will carry a 6.8-inch display same as the S21 Ultra. From what we heard, the S22 will feature a display measuring 6.06-to-6.1 inches, whereas the S22+ may get a panel that measures somewhere between 6.5 and 6.6 inches.

The Samsung S series smartphones are known for their cameras. They go head to head with the top of the line Apple and Google phones. Thus it will be interesting to see the camera improvements in the upcoming lineup. As per the leaks, Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ will sport 50-megapixel primary cameras. Whereas Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra may continue with the 108-megapixel sensor. But then we have also heard that the top-end model could sport the 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP1 lens. Besides this, Samsung may introduce sensor-shift technology for improved stability.

We may also see 25W wireless charging on Samsung's upcoming flagship lineup.

Samsung Galaxy S22 launch date

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is expected to launch early next year. Tipster Jon Prosser adds that the launch will take place on February 8. Along with that, the lineup has been spotted on multiple certification websites hinting towards a launch soon.

Samsung Galaxy S22 India price

At present, there's no information about the pricing of the S22 series. Looking at the previous price trends, we expect to see a major bump in the pricing. For reference, take a look at starting prices of the current and the previous generation flagships.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 started at Rs 66,999 while the Samsung Galaxy S21 at Rs 69,999. The Samsung Galaxy S20+ launched at Rs 73,999, while the Samsung Galaxy S21+ at Rs 81,999. Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra at Rs 92,999 and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra at Rs 1,05,999.