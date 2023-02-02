Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus launched in India:  Top specs, features, price, and everything else 

Samsung Galaxy S23 series is officially official in India and also the global market. The lineup includes three devices – the Galaxy S23, the Galaxy S23 Plus and the Galaxy S23 Ultra. While the top-end model offers some powerful features like 200-megapixel camera, 5000mAh battery and more. The other two Samsung devices are more or less the same with some differences here and there. The India price of the newly launched Samsung phones is out now.

Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus specs

Display: The Samsung Galaxy S23 comes packed with a 6.1-inch display while the S23 Plus features a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with 2340x 1080 pixels resolution.

Processor: The phones are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

Rear camera: The phones offer a 50-megapixel primary camera coupled with 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens and 10-megapixel telephoto lens.

Battery: Samsung Galaxy S23 is backed by a 3900mAh battery while the S23 Plus features 4700mAh battery with support for fast charging.

Software: The phones run on Android 13 with custom One UI 5.1 skip on top.

Variants: Galaxy S23 comes in three variants – 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 8GB RAM + 512GB storage. The S23 Plus comes only in two variants – 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 8GB RAM+ 512GB storage.

Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus top features

-Both the phones come with support for Qualcomm's most powerful processor – Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Samsung says that the processor is customized in a way to offer 40 per cent more powerful performance when compared to other phones powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

-The phones offer 50-megapixel triple rear camera system. Samsung claims that the phones offer better low-light photography when compared to the predecessor. The smartphones, the company claims, click better selfies in both low light and also tricky lights.

- The Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus run on Android 13 with custom One UI 5.1 skip on top.

-Both the phones offer compact form factor and that makes it extremely easy for users to use the phone all day long.

Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus price in India, availability

The Galaxy S23 comes in three variants – 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 8GB RAM + 512GB storage. The phone starts at a price of Rs 74,999 in India. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus comes only in two variants – 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 8GB RAM+ 512GB storage. The price of the phone in India starts at Rs 94,999. Samsung has announced that the Galaxy S23 and the S23 Plus will be up for grabs starting February 2. Now, both these phones come in four colour options -- phantom black, green, cream and lavender.