Samsung Galaxy A57 5G vs Galaxy A56 5G: Design, performance, battery, and more compared

On March 26, Samsung launched its new-generation A-series models, the Galaxy A57 5G and the Galaxy A37 5G, in India. Both smartphones flaunt a slimmer and lighter design, upgraded performance, and new AI-powered features. But how does the Samsung Galaxy A57 stack up against last year’s Samsung Galaxy A56, and is it worth upgrading considering the price hike? Let’s find out with a detailed comparison.

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Samsung Galaxy A57 5G vs Galaxy A56 5G: Design and display

The latest Samsung Galaxy A57 model retains a similar design to the Galaxy A56 model, with a flat aluminium frame, Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection, and a triple camera setup. However, Samsung has upgraded the water durability of the latest-gen model from IP67 to IP68, making it more water-resistant.

In addition, the Galaxy A57 has a slimmer build, measuring 6.9mm in thickness, whereas the A56 measures 7.4mm. The weight has also dropped from 198 grams to 179 grams, which showcases a massive reduction.

In terms of display, the Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A56 feature a similar 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate.

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G vs Galaxy A56 5G: Camera

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The Samsung Galaxy A57 comes with an identical triple camera setup as the Galaxy A56 model, consisting of a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 5MP macro lens. However, the company claims to offer improved nightography with the latest generation model.

For selfies, both phones come with the same 12MP selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G vs Galaxy A56 5G: Performance and battery

The Samsung Galaxy A57 is powered by the new Exynos 1680 processor fabricated with 4nm processes. It claims to offer improved GPU, CPU and NPU performance. It also said to have a larger vapour chamber for thermal management.

On the other hand, the Galaxy A56 is equipped with an Exynos 1580 processor that has already proven to offer balanced day-to-day performance.

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Lastly, both phones are backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 45W fast wired charging.

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G vs Galaxy A56 5G: Price and storage options in India

The Samsung Galaxy A57 comes at Rs 56,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant, and Rs 62,499 for the 12GB + 256GB storage.

Whereas the Galaxy A56 was launched at a starting price of Rs 41,999 for 8GB RAM + 128GB. It also comes in 8GB RAM + 256GB and 12GB RAM + 256GB, which were priced at Rs 44,999 and Rs 47,999.

If we look at the 256GB model, there is a Rs. 12,000 price gap between the A57 and A56 models, showcasing a major price hike for a mid-range segment phone.