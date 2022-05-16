Samsung launches Galaxy F23 5G Copper Blush colour in India, price starts at Rs 15,999

Samsung has launched a new Copper Blush colour option for the Galaxy F23 5G smartphone in India. The new model comes in two variants with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone starts at Rs 15,999. Samsung is offering discount offers to ICIC customers.

Besides the colour, the model includes similar features as all other variants. The base model with 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage starts at Rs 15,999 while the top-end 6GB RAM and 128GB storage version comes at a price of Rs 16,999.

As a part of the launch offer, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer has partnered with ICICI Bank to offer Rs 1000 flat discount on the purchase of the Galaxy F23 5G. With this offer, the price of the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G will drop to 14,999 while the price of the top-end model will be reduced to Rs 15,999.

The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G was initially launched in two colours aqua blue and forest green.

The new version of the smartphone will be available for purchase from today, May 16, across Samsung.com, Flipkart.com, and select retail stores around the country.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G specifications

The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G comes packed with a 6.6-inch 1080p display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a waterdrop notch cutout that includes an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The side includes a side-mounted fingerprint reader. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging. There is no charging brick in the box.

On the hardware front, the phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 750G chip paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There's expandable story support and also a virtual memory option up to 6GB. On the software front, it runs on the Android 12 operating system based on One UI 4.1. The company promises to offer two years of OS updates and three years of security patches.

In terms of optics, the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G includes a triple rear camera system with a 50-megapixel primary Samsung JN1 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.