Samsung to host Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event on February 9

Samsung has finally confirmed the date and time for its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event. The company announced via its social media platforms that the Unpacked event will take place on Wednesday, February 9 at 8:30 PM IST. Samsung has shared a poster for the event featuring a giant "S" with "The Epic Standard" written on it. Previously, Samsung had hinted that it would launch a "noteworthy" S-series Ultra device in February.

Talking about the launch of the new S-series, Samsung Vice President, TM Roh said, "At Unpacked in February 2022, we'll introduce you to the most noteworthy S series device we've ever created. The next generation of Galaxy S is here, bringing together the greatest experiences of our Samsung Galaxy into one ultimate device." Roh hinted that the attributes of the Note will be back but it will feature an entirely different form factor. Although he didn't reveal the name of the upcoming series back then, the rumors have suggested that the Galaxy S22 could be the phone Samsung would launch at the unpacked event.

Previously, a video from Unbox Therapy had showcased three dummy units of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. YouTube has been delisted on YouTube but it is available on other channels. Similar footage was leaked by noted tipster Onleaks that provided a glimpse of the upcoming smartphone. The three phones featured in the Unbox Therapy video include the S22 Ultra, the S22 Plus, and the S22. The names are based on the reports and this may not be the final name. The S22 and S22 Plus, the top-end models, appear similar in design. The smartphone features three large sensors, curved edges, and an LED flashlight.

As far as the specs are concerned, reports suggest that S22 will feature a compact 6.1-inch, whereas the S22 Plus may come with a slightly larger 6.55-inch display. The report also revealed that both the phones will come with a 50-megapixel main camera paired with extra ultra-wide and telephoto lenses.

Samsung is also expected to include a slot for the S Pen in the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The current S21 comes with support for the S-pen but doesn't feature an S-pen or a slot to house an S-pen. Although Roh did not reveal much about the upcoming device, previous leaks had suggested that the smartphone would come with powerful camera specs. It is expected to feature a 108MP wide-angle primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 10MP telephoto lens with 10x zoom, and a second 10MP telephoto lens with 3X zoom. Considering it has the attributes of a Note, the Galaxy S22 Ultra may feature a large 6.8-inch display with a 120Hz refresh. It may be powered by Qualcomm's flagship processor, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, coupled with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.