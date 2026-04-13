Second attack on OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s house, two suspects arrested

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s house was attacked for the second time in the same week, following the Molotov cocktail incident at the property. It is reported that a gunshot was first at Altman's house, and the incident was also captured by a camera. The San Francisco Police Department has already arrested two suspects linked to the firebomb attack at Atman’s house, as per The San Francisco Standard report.

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The report further highlighted that Amanda Tom, aged 25, and Muhamad Tarik Hussein, aged 23, have been arrested by the police department for allegedly firing a weapon carelessly with “negligent discharge.”

Also read: Sam Altman shares family photo after Molotov attack, warns against rising AI hostility

The report stated that early Sunday, at around 1:40 Am a Honda sedan with two people stopped outside Sam Altman’s property. It drove past the house once before, then returned and stopped again. A person who was sitting in the passenger seat reportedly took their hand out of the window, which appeared to be a gun, and fired a shot toward the property

This was also confirmed by the security staff, who heard the gunshot and surveillance footage, as per the report. The car quickly fled the scene, but the camera captured the license plate, which helped police to track down and seize the vehicle later.

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Also read: “I felt terrible…,” said OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on killing Sora

This new incident adds to the growing concerns around AI. Altman also acknowledges that the concerns about AI are understandable. Post the Molotov cocktail incident on Friday, Altman released a statement saying, “The fear and anxiety about AI is justified. We are in the process of witnessing the largest change to society in a long time, and perhaps ever.”

He also acknowledged the real-world consequences of the technology and media narratives that are shaping people’s opinions. However, the attacks on the family are concerning.

It was further stated that no injuries were reported, and the family is the same, and the investigation is underway.