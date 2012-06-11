Review: Sony Alpha 77

SONY ALPHA 77

Price: Rs 99,990

(with 16-105 mm lens)

Specs: 24.3 megapixel APS-C Sensor; ISO 100-16000 equivalent; 30 sec to 1/8000 and bulb shutter; F4.5~25; Full HD 1080p; XGA OLED electronic viewfinder; 3-way tilt/swivel TFT LCD; SD memory card, Memory Stick Duo; Built-in GPS.

BUILD & STYLING

The magnesium alloy body looks and feels like the other DSLRs out there. But we are sure you haven't seen one with an orange branding. The Alpha symbol of the camera, the rind around the lens even the strap come with the bring orange branding that really sets this camera apart.

SHOOTING

This camera uses Sony's new Translucent Mirror Technology and uses 19-point autofocus system (AF) with 11 cross sensors and full-time continuous AF. So it takes a micro second to lock on to a subject. Click and the sound will surprise you. It is more of a squeezing sound that what you are used to. Combined with the BIONZ processor, this gives crisp images. But we noticed some noise.

HD VIDEO

A full fledged HD video camera, the A77 has a dedicated record button. The camera keeps changing the focus even if the subject is moving, without the slightest lag. A superb video ability for a DSLR.

CONTINUOUS SHOT

The A77 can keep clicking continuous shots, but you need to switch to a separate mode to do this for more than three frames. Till 12 frames per second the camera shoots like a machine gun, then it gets slower to allow the card to record the images.

EXTRAS

You don't expect to see Face Detection and Smile Shutter in a DSLR. No one will complain if you don't see those features in one. But the A77 has both. The purists might object, but amateurs might find this handy.

VIEWFINDER

The viewfinder here is a tiny XGA OLED screen which Sony calls the Tru-Finder. You can't see anything till the camera is on. Once on, it shows exactly how the picture will look like in the end along with virtual horizon indicator to frame a perfect shot. So the image changes as you adjust the shutter speed or other settings.

LCD SCREEN

Sony claims the camera has the world's first three-way tilt Xtra Fine LCD. And we can only nod in agreement. The LCD can pull out of the body and swivel, handy when you are trying to shoot subjects in weird positions. The LCD too is realtime.

TOGGLE BUTTON

The toggle button beside the LCD can be used to select a specific AF point. A tough task otherwise.

SENSOR

The 24.3 effective megapixel Exmor APS HD CMOS Sensor puts this camera right on the top with other high-end DSLRs. Click a picture and zoom into it to see the clarity of the images. Any frame can easily be cropped into multiple images.

CONTROLS

The control dials are available both at the front and back, making it easy to shoot in both orientations. There is another small knob below the lens which lets you shift focus and shooting modes.

BAG IT OR JUNK IT? Easy to use, maybe a bit too easy

Courtesy: Gadgets and Gizmos