Sony Bravia XR X90J review in five points: Worth Rs 1.4 lakh?

To have an edge over the innumerable smart TVs available in the market, Sony had come up with its XR cognitive processors earlier this year. The technology promised to optimise the picture and sound quality on Sony smart TVs, by thinking more like a human than a machine. It would then focus on the right parts, bring out the right colours and bring an empower an overall enhancement in line with what humans would want to see.

A recent example of the technology in India was the Bravia XR X90J full-array LED smart TV. The Sony TV retails for Rs 1,39,900 (introductory price) for the smallest - 55-inch variant and is currently the most pocket-friendly way to experience the XR processors in India.

Now if you wonder why Sony would charge what it is charging for a 55-inch smart TV today, or if you are generally curious about what such a premium TV would entitle, read on.

1. A premium feel, right from the start

As is expected from Sony's "Bravia" products, the XR X90J comes off as a premium

Television right from the start. It sports a commendable build quality with a very slim design, though probably not the slimmest in the category. There are negligible, flush bezels on all sides that allow almost a perfect edge-to-edge viewing experience. It can be both wall-mounted or kept in a tabletop position.

Once set up, the X90J stands on equidistant borders on all sides and leaves ample space beneath it. It comes off as a massive piece of brilliant display that can adorn your walls beautifully with a simple wallpaper.

2. The best of LCDs

The Bravia XR X90J comes with an LCD display that supports 4K (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) resolution. This is complemented by a direct or a "full-array" LED backlight and an HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision support.

The X90J is thus the gold standard for LCD TV backlighting, with a much higher number of LEDs than any other LCD offering. This results in superb picture quality, localised dimming, vivid colours and exceptional contrast.

3. Tons of upscaling technologies

Sony Bravia XR X90J comes with as many as six XR processor related technologies for enhanced clarity, colour and contrast. There are others too, with some for better motion clarity, like XR Motion Clarity and an auto mode.

Similarly, there are upscaling mechanisms for a better audio output too. These include features enabled by the XR cognitive processor, as well as Dolby Atmos and 3D surround upscaling. The last one upscales audio from any content, like Broadcast, Blu-Ray, Netflix and others, to a 3D surround sound. Interestingly, this creates a vertical sound stream, in addition to the horizontal one that all other televisions provide.

The voice clarity is also optimum, possibly thanks to the Voice Zoom 2 feature on the smart TV. Bravia XR X90J also supports acoustic collaboration, so you can adjust the sound output as per your seating with respect to the TV.

4. Smart features aplenty

Sony's Bravia XR X90J comes equipped with all the latest smart features. Much of these are powered through the Google TV UI featured on the device, in place of an Android TV version. The new user interface is much cleaner and more intuitive than before.

Google TV brings support for all mainstream OTT apps, including Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, Sony Live and even Apple TV. Other supported apps include those for music like Spotify and YouTube Music, for video editing, for organisation and even games that you can play directly on your Bravia XR X90J.

Google TV even works with the Google Assistant to find you a particular show or a movie. Just ask it, and it will look through all OTT platforms to find that for you.

Bravia XR X90J also comes with support for almost all smart home speakers. The list includes Google Home, Amazon Alexa as well as Apple HomeKit. In addition, it supports Apple AirPlay and built-in Chromecast support.

5. Room for improvement

There is a slight room for improvement on the Bravia XR X90J at its price point. For starters, the tabletop stands of the TV are a bit wider than usual. They are completely perpendicular to the TV as well as the surface and thus take more space to rest the TV. Sony could have gone with the angular table tops for the TV, as many other OEMs have done for their 55-inch TV offerings.

The internal storage on the TV is limited to a mere 4.4GB and the preloaded apps already take a major chunk of it. You will have to delete some of them to even install a single game like Asphalt 9.

About the XR processor and its claims, there might not be any way to notice it in real-time. Yes, you will see a superb picture quality but identifying a more profound focus on an object can be dodgy.

The Bravia XR X90J also faces glare issues under direct light. This means you probably would not want to keep it directly in front of a window or under an overhead light. Also, avoid lights at an angle that can hamper your viewing experience.