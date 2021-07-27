Sony launches ZV-E10 vlogging camera with 24.2-megapixel sensor

Sony has freshly launched the Sony ZV-E10 mirrorless camera. It is the second camera of its ZV-series after the Sony ZV-1 which was released last year. The ZV-series cameras target video content creators, and by launching the Sony ZV-E10, the company has taken the concept of vlogging a notch higher. This is because the camera flaunts several vlog-specific features. While some of the features have been borrowed from Sony ZV-1, such as the Product Showcase setting and Bokeh Switch button, there are some new features as well included on the Sony ZV-E10.

We had earlier reported that the company would launch the Sony ZV-E10, and now it is confirmed. Unlike the ZV-1, the new vlogging camera comes with interchangeable lens capability. Users can attach the company's E-mount zoom lens, ultra-wide lens, telephoto lens, prime lens, macro lens, or fish-eye lens to the camera's lens barrel to complement their photography style.

Going into the technical details, the new camera has a 24.2-megapixel APS-C Exmor CMOS sensor. It can record 4K videos at up to 30FPS, and FullHD videos at up to 120FPS. There is an 11FPS continuous shooting supported by the camera. The real-time tracking feature works for both humans and animals while shooting stills.

Sony ZV-E10 has a dedicated button to swap between Slow and Quick mode, Photo mode, and Video mode. This allows users to easily record slow motion videos without changing settings manually. A standard and active mode image stabilization is present on the ZV-E10 for taking stable video shots.

One of the highlights of the latest vlogging camera is to be able to livestream easily without any trouble. With the Sony ZV-E10, users can livestream directly through the camera using the USB-C cable attached to their desktop, or a laptop. The camera includes headphone and microphone ports. For a better sound output, the new camera uses a directional 3-capsule microphone and windscreen.

The new Sony ZV-E10 has arrived in two colour variants -black and white. The white colour option is new and looks quirky. As for the price and availability of the new Sony ZV-E10 in India, it is not known. But following the company's usual launch fashion, the ZV-E10 should be launched in India in a few weeks.