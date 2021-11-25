Tecno Spark 8 new variant launched with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage

The popular smartphone brand, Tecno has released a new addition to the Spark family of smartphones, the Tecno Spark 8 is now being offered in a new 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage variant in India priced at Rs. 10,999. The new variant of the smartphone has a few distinctions from the original Tecno Spark 8 handset which was launched in September this year.

The smartphone was first launched in a single variant of 2GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage for Rs 7,999. Later a 3GB with 32GB storage variant was also introduced for Rs 9,299. The new variant of Tecno Spark 8 has all the same specs as the existing 2GB and 3GB variants except storage.

The new Tecno Spark 8 is available in three colour options; Atlantic Blue, Turquoise Cyan, and Iris Purple. It is available for purchase through retail stores across India starting from today. Buyers of the 4GB+64GB variant of the Spark 8 will get a Bluetooth earpiece worth Rs 799 for free. The launch offer also includes a one time screen replacement.

The Tecno Spark 8 comes with a 6.56-inch HD+ Dot Notch display with a 120Hz touch response rate and 480 nits of peak brightness. It runs on HiOS v7.6 based on Android 11. The smartphone also supports several Indian languages and lets you interact with your friends in your own local languages.

The smartphone packs an octa-Core Helio G25 processor paired with 4GB RAM. The company claims that the HyperEngine technology in the handset ensures good performance during gaming.

In the optics department, Tecno Spark 8's latest variant features a dual rear camera setup, with a 16-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture. It is paired with an AI lens and a quad flashlight. The rear camera modes include AI Beauty, Smile Shot, AI Portrait, HDR, AR Shot, Filters, Time-lapse, Panorama, Video Bokehand, Slow Motion, and more. For selfies and video calls, it has an 8-megapixel shooter.

The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery with support for standard 10W charging. In addition, it includes a rear fingerprint scanner for security. The smartphone also has face recognition as well.

Connectivity options on the new variant of Tenco Spark 8 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and Micro-USB. The smartphone measures 164.82 × 76.05 × 8.85 mm.