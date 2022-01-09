Tecno working on a phone with a retractable telescopic lens

Tecno, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, has been working on a telescopic macro lens. Tecno announced that they are working on a similar concept with their Telescopic Macro lens for phones. Initially revealed as one of its upcoming camera tech for 2022, the Telescopic Macro Lens Tecno is working on is similar to Oppo's approach where you have a retractable mechanism that extends only when the camera is in use.

It offers 5x optical zoom and allows for a bigger aperture, which is crucial for good photos. Furthermore, Tecno says that the design will be quite compact and will not require big housing.

The telephoto macro lens extends outwards from the body. The lens allows the user to capture close up shots without having to get too close to the subject that you are photographing.

Tecno has not yet revealed any details as to when we should expect the Tecno smartphone with the new telescopic lens but it is expected to be sometime this year.

In related news, Tecno highlighted some of its latest technologies and achievements at the "Global Mobile Camera Trends 2022: Innovation Talk" webinar. Among many, the most striking development was the use of Sensor-Shift, which will improve stability in photos and video imaging.

Tecno plans to bring Sensor-Shift technology in its new products for the year 2022. This will make Tecno the first smartphone brand in the Android operating system to do so. Sensor-Shift stabilises images using sensor movements to compensate for vibrations rather than using lens movements as in existing cameras.

Compared to conventional Optical Imaging Stabilisation (OIS), TECNO's sensor-shift technology can achieve a response frequency of 5,000 adjustments per second.

Additionally, the algorithm optimisation will be used to improve the control accuracy of the technology to 350% of the current level, so that users won't have to worry about shaky or blurred images.

Tecno launched the Spark 8 Pro handset last week in India. The 4GB RAM with 64GB storage variant of the Tecno Spark 8 Pro is available for an introductory price of Rs. 10,499.

The Spark 8 Pro flaunts a 6.8-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a 1080 x 2460 pixel resolution and 500 nits peak brightness. The smartphone is a MediaTek Helio G85 processor paired with 6GB LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 128GB internal storage. It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery unit and supports 33W fast charging.

The Spark 8 Pro offers a triple-rear camera setup and a LED flash. The primary sensor on the device is a 48 megapixel shooter with an f/1.79 aperture. It gets accompanied by a 2 megapixel depth and a 2 megapixel AI lens. For selfies, the handset offers an 8MP shooter with a dual-LED flash.