Telegram gets new updates: Hidden media, new storage saver setting and more

Telegram has rolled out some new features to its platform to improve the messaging experience of users in 2023. A few of them are pretty unique and one might not find those on other platforms. People will now be able to send hidden photos, suggest profile photos to contacts, hide group members, and more. The company announced the new updates in a blog post. Here is everything you need to know about the new features.

Telegram has added a new "Hidden media" feature which lets users cover photos and videos with a shimmering layer that blurs the image. The company says that the recipient just needs to tap on the image to break the "spell" and see the content. This is pretty cool and fun. For this, all you need to do is go to the attachment menu, select one or more items, tap again on Menu and choose 'Hide with Spoiler.'

Telegram is now also offering a new storage saver setting. You will now be able to remove media and documents from your phone's storage and re-download them from your Telegram cloud at any time. Until now, one was getting the option to set a maximum cache size or auto-remove unused items after a period of time. With the latest update, Telegram users will be able to add separate auto-remove settings for cached media from Private Chats, Groups, and Channels – with exceptions for specific chats.

People will also notice new pie charts which will help visualize what is taking up space, and dedicated tabs for Media, Files, and Music let you clear the largest items in just a few taps. Apart from this, Telegram gives the option to choose a picture for your contacts, which will only be visible to you. If you have a good profile picture for your contact, you can even suggest it to them on the app. The platform gives a quick option to let you add the same profile picture easily. Telegram says users will just be required to follow two steps to add the picture that a friend has suggested.

There is also something for group Admins. The owner of groups with more than 100 members can choose to hide the member list. This way, if people don't send messages to the group, only its admins will know they are there. Some of the new animated emojis have been added to the platform for a better chatting experience.