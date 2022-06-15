Tesla's first employee in India resigns after company puts entry plans on hold

Tesla's first employee in India who was spearheading the Elon Musk-led company's plans to enter India and lobbying the government for over a year has resigned. Manuj Khurana, who joined Tesla back in March 2021 as a policy and business development executive, put down his papers weeks after the company said it had put its plans to sell electric cars in India on hold.

Reuters has reported that Khurana was designated for key roles at Tesla. He had been lobbying the government for more than a year to cut down on the import tax on electric cars from up to 100 per cent to 40 per cent.

The Indian government asked Tesla to begin manufacturing its electric cars in India to avoid hefty taxes. Chief ministers of several states also invited Tesla CEO Musk to set up a manufacturing plant in their respective states. But Tesla said that investing in a factory would not be feasible initially - at least not until the company gauges the EV market in India - and less tax will allow it to do that with imports coming from China.

There became a stalemate between the Indian government and Tesla, after which the car company put its plans to launch its electric cars in India on hold. Amid the deadlock, Tesla also reassigned some of its domestic team and dropped the search for showroom space in India.

"Tesla's plans to launch in India right now are as good as dead," Reuters quoted a source as saying.