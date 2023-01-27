This 45-year-old businessman is spending $2 million to look like an 18-year-old

Who doesn't want to remain young forever? Every birthday, every wrinkle reminds us of our aging constantly. For centuries humans have tried to pause or at least tried to delay the constant reminder of aging through skincare or healthcare.

It is reported that Serbian tennis player, Novak Djokovic, 35, sometimes hangs out in a pressurized egg to enrich his blood with oxygen and gives pep talks to glasses of water, in the hope to purify them with positive thoughts before the consumption.

There's also Tom Brady, an American footballer who evangelizes supposedly age-defying supplements, hydration powders, and pliability spheres at 45 years of age. Duchess of Sussex and former actress Meghan Markle swears by a facial massage that involves kneading inside the mouth and over the jaws. Well, these are just some examples of immortals trying to delay the showing of their actual age.

However, a 45-year-old entrepreneur, Bryan Johnson has one-upped most people and surprised the whole world with his extensive team of 30 doctors and health experts who monitor his every bodily function. The team, led by 29-year-old regenerative medicine physician Oliver Zolman works on reversing aging in every organ of Johnson.

Zolman and Johnson obsessively read the scientific literature on aging and longevity and use Johnson as a guinea pig for the most promising treatments, tracking the results every way they know how, as per a Bloomberg report.

The idea is to make Johnson have the brain, heart, lungs, liver, kidneys, tendons, teeth, skin, hair, bladder, penis, and even the rectum of an 18-year-old.

This program costs about several million dollars that include the costs of a medical suite at Johnson’s home in Venice, California, and this year, he’s on track to spend at least $2 million on his body.

Also read: 'Pick a niche': Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath's advice for millennial and GenZ investors