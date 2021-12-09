Top Twitter moments: Virat Kohli, Narendra Modi's tweets were most-liked and most-retweeted tweets in India

Twitter has shared the list of top tweets of the year 2021 in India. The microblogging site has revealed the list of most-liked tweets, most-retweeted and top tweets in various categories including government, sports, entertainment etc. Indian batsmen Virat Kohli's tweet announcing the birth of his daughter was the most-liked tweet in India. The tweet garnered 539.1K likes and 50.4K retweets.

Twitter has shared the number of likes and retweets that the tweets have received throughout the year between January 1, 2021, and November 15, 2021. Kohli's tweet about his daughter Vamika's birth was received well by the fans. It was the most-liked tweet of the year 2021. Interestingly, Virat Kohli's Tweet announcing Anushka Sharma's pregnancy became the 'Most Liked Tweet of 2020'

When India was struck with the second COVID wave in 2021, Twitter was used a lot of the users to seek medical help. Australian cricketer Pat Cummins made a donation towards COVID relief in India and took to Twitter to encourage others to do the same. His tweets got the maximum number of retweets in India in 2021. It was also the most quoted tweet this year. Cummins in his tweet had also encouraged Indians to donate towards the Cover relief fund.

Twitter also shared the top tweets in various categories including politics, business, sports, entertainment.

In the Government category, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet sharing a picture of him getting his first COVID-19 vaccine was most retweeted tweet in India. Modi also expressed gratitude to doctors, scientists and medical workers for their undeterred contribution towards the COVID-19 battle.

Modi's tweet congratulating the Indian cricket team for their historic test win against Australia is the most-liked tweet in the government category.

In the business category, Ratan Tata's Tweet celebrating Tata Son's Air India win was the most retweeted tweet in the Business category. In a historic move, Tata Group acquired Air India after nearly seventy years of the airlines being state-owned. Sharing the news on Twitter, Ratan Tata said on Twitter, "Welcome back, Air India", with an iconic picture of the early Air India planes. The Tweet was also the most Liked Tweet in business this year.

In the entertainment section, southern actor Vijay unveiling the first look of his movie Beast became the most retweeted post in India. Whereas in the sports category, Virat Kohli's appreciation Tweet for M.S Dhoni's match-winning play during the IPL was the most retweeted.