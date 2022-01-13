Totally surreal to be honest: PhonePe CEO reacts on Harvard’s case study on firm

PhonePe Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sameer Nigam couldn't contain his joy as he shared the case study published by the Harvard Business School on the digital payments and financial services company.



While sharing the news, Nigam stated how he spent his MBA years reading the case studies of HBS.



“Totally surreal to be honest. Spent many hours reading HBS case studies during my MBA at @Wharton. Never thought that someday my own startup would be the feature of one of them.” he tweeted.

PhonePeshared the link to the case study on its official twitter handle. “The story of India’s largest payment platform is now available to the world,” PhonePe tweeted.



“Read Harvard Business School's insightful case study, chronicling our journey of making financial inclusion a reality for a billion Indians,” the tweet added.



The PhonePe case study can be reached on this link: https://store.hbr.org/product/phonepe-democratizing-payments-in-india/322053



The co-founders of PhonePe, India's leading digital payment platform are considering pursuing various growth opportunities in a huge country just entering the digital age.

The Fintech major PhonePes financial journey was published as a case study by the top business college HBS.



In its 2021 recap, PhonePeclaimed that the company had achieved 2 million monthly transactions in November 2021.



Recently PhonePe had announced that it recorded an annualized total payment value (TPV) of $651 billion in December and reported 150 million monthly active users (MAU), PTI reported.



The company has also crossed 350 million lifetime registered users PhonePe had mentioned in the statement.



