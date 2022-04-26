Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal will get $42 million if Elon Musk fires him after completing deal

Now that the Tesla boss is also the head of Twitter, the biggest question remains, will Parag Agrawal continue to be the CEO of Twitter? Musk previously said that he is against Twitter's management, so it is quite possible that there could be a shuffle in the management in the days to come. Or maybe not. But just in case Musk decides to fire Parag Agrawal, the billionaire will need to pay him around $42 million.

According to research firm Equilar, as noted by Reuters, Musk will need to pay Agarwal around $42 million if he is terminated within 12 months of a change in control at the microblogging site. Twitter hasn't commented on the matter yet.

In a securities filing on April 14, Musk said that he doesn't have confidence in Twitter's management. So, there's no clarity as to whether Agrawal will continue to serve as the Twitter CEO in future or not. For now, he is the CEO. Even Parag is unsure "which direction the platform will go".

Agrawal was appointed as the CEO of Twitter right after co-founder Jack Dorsey stepped down from his position. Parag has been serving as Twitter CEO since November last year. He previously served as CTO at the company. As per Twitter's proxy, largely in stock awards, Parag Agrawal's total compensation for 2021 was around $30.4 million.

Dorsey has come out in support of Musk's Twitter deal. He believes that Musk buying Twitter is a step in the right direction for the platform. "Elon's goal of creating a platform that is maximally trusted and broadly inclusive is the right one. This is also @paraga's goal, and why I chose him. Thank you both for getting the company out of an impossible situation. This is the right path I believe it with all my heart," Twitter co-founder wrote in a series of tweets.

