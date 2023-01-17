Twitter now free of tweet bots and third-party client bots

Twitter's top boss Elon Musk has finally managed to get rid of tweet bots and other third-party Twitter clients. It started with a suspension on Thursday last week and later got confirmed as a suspension on the company's internal message on Slack as seen by the tech news website, The Information.

“Third-party app locks are by design,” a senior software engineer wrote on an internal Twitter Slack channel on Thursday, The Information reported.

According to The Information, there was speculation that Twitter might have suspended the apps because they failed to grow ad revenue. Musk predicted that advertising would generate $12 billion in revenue by 2028.

Twitter officials have been discussing when the suspension will be announced to the public, according to The Information’s review of internal messages. An employee asked when Twitter would provide a list of “approved talking points” for third-party customers’ partners who had been suspended, The Information reported.

In a Mastadon post, Tweetbot co-creator Paul Haddad said, "We have a large number of sub. renewals for year 3 of Tweetbot coming up in a couple of weeks. If we're permanently cut off, I need to know so we can remove the app from sale and prevent those. Which obviously I'd rather not do." He also said he would really want an official statement from Twitter.

In the 36 hours since users started reporting outages, there has been no communication from @Twitter, @TwitterSupport or Elon himself, leaving developers like Tweetbot creator Paul Haddad in the dark. pic.twitter.com/dPZUyTLq7U — Erin Woo (@erinkwoo) January 14, 2023



Suspension of tweet bots had been on Musk's checklist for the social media company before he even completed the $44 billion acquisition. However, the suspension of third-party client bots was an unexpected move.

However, there hasn't been a confirmation from Musk or Twitter.

Acting on his goal of making Twitter more transparent, Musk revealed some additions and changes to the microblogging site last week. Musk tweeted, "Twitter will publish tweet recommendation code & make account/tweet status visible no later than next month. Transparency builds trust," he tweeted."

Twitter will publish tweet recommendation code & make account/tweet status visible no later than next month.



Transparency builds trust. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 13, 2023

Another addition Musk announced was a shift in 'Bookmark' button's location.

