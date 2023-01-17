Apple to launch new M2-powered MacBook Pro today; check details here

Apple's first-ever product launch announcement for 2023 is all set to happen today or tomorrow. Multiple reports have suggested that the iPhone maker will kickstart the year with a soft launch of one of the MacBook lineups.

According to Apple leaker Jon Prosser and the renowned blog MacRumors, the announcement could be one of several products which are expected in the near future. The expected lineup is updated MacBook Pros and even some Mac mini models.

The updated 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are expected to feature the same design as the models announced in October 2021. The only difference would be the new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. An updated Mac mini is also expected to benefit from the performance of new M2 chips, but rumors suggest it will feature the same design as the current model.

According to MacRumours, Apple will hold briefings later this week with members of the press and media on the new devices ahead of review embargoes for the new products lifting next week.

Additionally, a Twitter user has spotted a laptop, believed to be the new MacBook Pro, listed on the Industry Canada Radio Equipment List (REL) database. The device was reportedly approved on the REL database on January 11 and will likely support Wi-Fi 6E/ 6GHz connectivity.

Apple typically unveils new products on Tuesdays, and this leak aligns with its strategy. However, an official word from Apple is still awaited.

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, who closely tracks Apple, tweeted, "The new MacBook Pros are imminent (Apple does have an announcement tomorrow, January 17- with press briefings later this week and embargoes lifting next Monday)." Since Apple operates according to the PST timezone, Indian users can expect the announcement by tomorrow morning, January 18. As mentioned, the actual sales may take place later.

New Apple MacBook Pro model A2779 seen in Industry Canada Radio Equipment List database. Approved on January 11, 2023. Likely the new M2 Max or M2 Pro. Device will support WiFi 6E / 6GHz band. pic.twitter.com/KmSo1aGp7G — Wade Penner (@wadepenner) January 16, 2023

Meanwhile, Apple is reportedly working on bringing touchscreen functionalities to Mac. This comes after years of speculation and now the launch is expected to be sometime in 2025.

If Apple were to launch a MacBook with a touch screen, it would likely be a significant departure from the company's current line of laptops. The closest Apple got to adding a touchscreen on a Macbook was when they added the now defunct touch bar on the Mackbook Pro lineup back in 2016.

