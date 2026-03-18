Conversational AI platform VerbaFlo raises $7 million in funding led by Pi Labs

VerbaFlo, a conversational AI platform focused on real estate operators, raised $7 million in a seed funding round led by Pi Labs, as it looks to expand internationally and scale its product.

The round also saw participation from Haatch, Navigate Ventures, Old College Capital and global family offices. With the latest investment, the company’s total funding stands at about $9 million.

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VerbaFlo said it will use the fresh capital to expand its presence in the United States and other global markets, invest in product development and grow its team.

Founded in October 2024 by Sayantan Biswas, Abhishek Garg, VP Singh and Dan Smith, VerbaFlo builds AI tools to automate leasing, operations and tenant engagement for residential property owners and managers.

“Real estate is one of the largest industries in the world, yet much of its revenue still depends on fragmented communication across channels,” said Sayantan Biswas, founder at VerbaFlo.

“We built VerbaFlo to address this by creating a purpose-built vertical AI platform for residential real estate that integrates with the systems operators already use, enabling them to automate and optimise conversations across the resident lifecycle,” he added.

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The platform currently supports more than 40 use cases, including enquiry management, lead qualification, bookings, onboarding and resident engagement.

VerbaFlo said it now manages communications across more than 200,000 residential units globally, adding around 30,000 units per month and supports conversations in over 200 languages. The company serves operators across the UK and Europe and has recently entered the United States, with plans to expand further into West Asia, Australia and South Africa.

“Sayantan and his team have built an exceptional AI-native platform for multi-unit residential, using agentic AI to orchestrate leasing and property management,” said Faisal Butt, founder and managing partner at Pi Labs.

“The impact is immediate: faster leasing, lower operational friction and a better resident experience,” he added.