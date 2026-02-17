India AI Impact Summit 2026: Gnani.ai in talks with investors for fresh funding, says CEO Ganesh Gopalan

Bengaluru-based artificial intelligence startup Gnani.ai is in discussions with investors to raise fresh capital, as demand for enterprise voice automation accelerates in India and overseas.

“We do have a lot of engagements with funds currently on investing in Gnani.ai,” co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Ganesh Gopalan told Business Today in an interview on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

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Gopalan declined to disclose the size, valuation or timeline of the potential round.

The company’s previous funding included an investment from Info Edge, which backed the firm with about $4 million (Rs 30 crore).

Gnani.ai currently serves more than 200 enterprise customers globally on its voice platforms and has added over 100 customers in the current financial year, according to Gopalan. Banking and financial services firms account for a large share of deployments, with lenders using the technology for onboarding, collections, and customer support.

The startup is also expanding internationally, with customers in Japan, Indonesia, the Middle East, and the United States, he said.

The funding discussions follow the company’s unveiling of a new voice-to-voice AI system under the government-backed IndiaAI Mission, as India pushes to build domestic artificial intelligence capabilities.

