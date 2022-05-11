Vivo X80 series India launch on May 18: Expected price, specifications and everything else you need to know

Vivo X80 series will launch in India on May 18. The company will launch two new premium smartphones, namely the Vivo X80 and the X80 Pro. Both Android flagship smartphones have been launched in China and Malaysia. We can expect the Indian variant to feature the same specifications.



While the specifications are not a mystery, the pricing and availability details will be announced officially on May 18. Meanwhile, some details of the Vivo X80 series India variants have leaked online. From the leaked price to the RAM and storage options, here is everything you need to know about the Vivo X80 series.



Vivo X80, Vivo X80 Pro price



Vivo X80 series pricing details have leaked online ahead of the launch. A PriceBaba report claims that the vanilla X80 has a box price of Rs 56,990. Therefore, the phone could be priced below Rs 50,000 in India. It will come in a single 8GB + 128GB storage option, according to the report.



A separate report by MySmartPrice reveals that the X80 will launch in 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB storage options. The X80 Pro, on the other hand, will launch in a single 12GB + 256GB storage option.



The report further reveals that the vanilla X80 will launch in two colours - Black and Blue. Vivo will not launch the Orange colour option in India. Regarding the X80 Pro, the phone will debut in a single Black colour option in India. This device could be priced under Rs 70,000 in India.



The X80 was launched in China at a starting price of CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs 43,250), whereas the Vivo X80 Pro cost about CNY 5,499 (around Rs 64,300).



Vivo X80 Pro, Vivo X80 specifications



The Vivo X80 Pro and the X80 share some of the hardware. Both phones sport a 6.78-inch AMOLED E5 display with a 120Hz refresh rate support. The X80 Pro has a QHD+ display, whereas the vanilla X80 has a Full HD+ resolution. Both phones come with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint and Vivo's custom-developed V1+ ISP.



The devices run Android 12 out of the box and have a layer of Funtouch OS 12.1 on top. They also support 80W fast charging out of the box. The X80 Pro gets additional support for 50W wireless charging.



In terms of battery, the X80 Pro packs a larger 4700 mAh battery, whereas the X80 has a 4500 mAh cell.



Under the hood, the X80 Pro comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. In China, there is also a variant with Dimensity 9000 SoC. However, we expect the Indian unit to come with the Snapdragon chip. The vanilla X80 has a Dimensity 9000 SoC.



The USP of the X80 series is its camera system. The X80 Pro has a quad-camera setup on the back. There is a 50MP Samsung GN5 main camera and a 48MP ultrawide camera sensor. There is also a 12MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom along with an 8MP periscope camera that offers up to 5x optical zoom. The device has a 44MP front camera inside the hole-punch cutout.



The vanilla X80, on the other hand, has a triple-camera setup. It has a 50MP Sony IMX866 sensor, a 12MP ultrawide camera and a 12MP telephoto camera. The X80 has a 32MP front camera.