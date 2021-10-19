Vivo Y3s with 5,000mAh battery, dual camera launched for Rs 9,490

Vivo Y3s has been launched in India as the new budget smartphone by the company. At a price of Rs 9,490, the device features a massive 5,000mAh battery and MediaTek's Helio P35 processor housed within a plastic body with a gradient finish at the back. The latest addition to Vivo's Y-series is already up for sale through online and offline channels.

The price mentioned above is for the only variant of the Vivo Y3s that comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The smartphone is available for purchase in three colour options- Starry Blue, Mint Green and Pearl White. Vivo says that the Vivo Y3s is on sale on Vivo India e-store, Amazon, Flipkart, Tata CliQ, Paytm, Bajaj Finserv EMI Store and partner retail stores. Buyers can avail of no-cost EMI options on the device for a period of the next 3 months.

Vivo Y3s specifications

As for the specifications, Vivo Y3s comes with a MediaTek Helio P35 processor and the above-mentioned memory configuration and an option to expand the storage to up to 1TB using an external microSD card. There is a 6.51-inch HD+ (1,600x720 pixels) LCD display with a slim bezel all around and a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera.

The phone runs Android 11 Go Edition based Funtouch OS 11. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that claims up to 19 hours of online HD movie streaming and 8 hours of gameplay. Vivo Y3s also supports reverse charging that allows the smartphone to charge other devices. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB 2.0 port, GPS, and some sensors. The phone supports Face Unlock but does not come with a fingerprint sensor or NFC support.

Optics on the Vivo Y3s include a dual-camera setup at the back that features a 13-megapixel main sensor with f/2.2 aperture and an LED flash. There is a 5-megapixel selfie shooter at the front with an f/1.8 aperture. Camera features include Beauty mode and timelapse, other than video shooting capabilities.

The Vivo Y3s measures 164.41×76.32×8.41mm and weighs 190 grams.