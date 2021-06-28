Vivo Y51A gets a 6GB RAM, 128GB storage variant in India, price set at Rs 16,990

Vivo has launched a fresh new variant of the Vivo Y51A. This smartphone earlier debuted in an 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. An additional 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model has been introduced at Rs 16,990.

The Vivo Y51A features a 6.58-inch LCD display, Snapdragon 662 SoC, 48-megapixel triple rear cameras and a 5000mAh battery. It is made available in Crystal symphony and Titanium Sapphire colour options.

At this price, the smartphone will be competing with the likes of Redmi Note 10 Pro, Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Samsung Galaxy M31 and more.

Vivo Y51A specifications

The Vivo Y51A sports a 6.58 inch FHD+ LCD display with a resolution of 1080x2408 pixels. A mid-range Snapdragon 662 SoC powers it. This is an octa-core SoC based on an 11nm manufacturing process and coupled with Adreno 610 GPU. The chipset is paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

In the camera department, the Vivo Y51A sports triple rear cameras consisting of a 48-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. Whereas on the front, it features a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies. While the rear cameras are capable of shooting 4K 30fps videos, the resolution on the front shooter is capped to 1080p 30fps. Additional camera features include Super Night mode, Live Photo, Timelapse, Slow-Mo and more.

The smartphone measures 75.32mm x 8.38mm x 163.86mm and weighs 188gms. As mentioned before, the Vivo Y51A is powered by a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

The smartphone brings support for dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, GPS, WiFi, and a 3.5mm audio jack in terms of connectivity. The device runs on Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 11.

Vivo Y51A price in India

The new variant of the Vivo Y51A with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage has been priced at Rs 16,990. Whereas the top-end model with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage goes for Rs 17,990. Although the price difference is marginal, consumers may want to save some money and get the lower end model.



The new variant is already available on the Vivo India official website. However, other e-commerce websites like Flipkart and Amazon are yet to see this model.