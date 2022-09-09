Vodafone user? You can now get a VIP or fancy phone number free of cost

Vodafone Idea (Vi) is offering VIP or fancy numbers to users with prepaid or postpaid connections. This simply means, Vi users can get their hands on some cool and special numbers, which generally are scarce in nature and have high demand. These phone numbers are easy to remember and, due to the special sequence of numbers, they also come with a big price tag.

Usually, one combination of the phone number is issued to a single user, but in case the number is abandoned or SIM gets cancelled, it is issued to someone else. If you also want a special fancy number for your prepaid or postpaid connection, then keep reading.

How to get a VIP or fancy prepaid or postpaid number from Vodafone

- Visit the official website of Vi.

- Click on the New Connection section and select a fancy number.

- or you go to myvi.in/new-connection/choose-your-fancy-mobile-numbers-online

- Now enter the required information including Pincode and mobile number to select a VIP fancy number.

- Select if you want a prepaid or postpaid or postpaid connection.

- Now search for the VIP fancy number you want or select from the free list of numbers provided by Vi.

- You can select between the free premium numbers or you will have to pay Rs 500 for other premium numbers.

- Enter other details and include your current address to place your order.

- Complete the payment process.

- Confirm your process by entering OTP received on the registered mobile number.

- The VIP number will be directly delivered to your doorsteps.

Reliance Jio and Airtel also allow customers to choose special or VIP numbers on both prepaid and postpaid connections. You can just head on to their site or go to the nearest telecom provider to get your hands on the VIP number.