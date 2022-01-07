Want to know when your Oppo phone will get Android 12? Check this new ColorOS 12 rollout schedule

Oppo was among the first brands to adopt the Android 12 version for its smartphones. It began testing the ColorOS 12 software with its premium flagship, Find X3 Pro, and widened the test programme to more smartphones. So, if you want to know when your Oppo phone will get the new ColorOS 12 software, the company has now shared a detailed list of its Android 12 roadmap.

This time, the roadmap details include the rollout schedule of both the beta and stable versions. Last year, when Oppo shared the schedule of the ColorOS 12 rollout, it only talked about when a few of its phones would get the beta version. The stable version of ColorOS 12 would just automatically reach the phones without any intimation. Oppo's new details change that and let us take a look at what it all has to share.

First, Oppo said the ColorOS 12 beta rollout is underway for Reno 6 (Indonesia), Reno 5 (Indonesia), Reno 5 Marvel Edition (Indonesia), A74 5G (India, Indonesia). Then, next month, the following phones will receive the beta software: Reno 5F, Reno 4 Pro, Reno 4, Reno 4F, F19 Pro, F17 Pro. In March, the Oppo phones that will get the update are Reno 5 Lite, Reno 4 Pro 5G, Reno 4Z 5G, Reno 4 Lite, A94, A93, A53s 5G.

The beta rollout timelines are available for up to March right now, but as we move further in time, Oppo is likely to have more information then.

Moving to the stable ColorOS 12 builds, the Find X3 Pro 5G flagship is currently receiving the software in the countries where it is sold, such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Belgium, France, Italy, Spain, Luxembourg, Germany, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand. This phone is not available in India, so there is no point looking forward to it.

In India, the phones that are currently receiving the stable build of ColorOS 12 are Find X2 Pro, Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition, Find X2, Reno 6 Pro 5G, Reno 6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition, Reno 6 5G, and Reno 5 Pro 5G. The last model, Reno 5 Pro 5G, will begin receiving the software from January 18. Another phone that will become eligible for the stable ColorOS 12 build the same day is F19 Pro+.

Those who choose to wait until the rollout of the stable build of ColorOS 12 are good to go, but if you are enthusiastic about downloading the beta software version, you should go ahead with caution. Beta software is buggy, which is why it is not advisable to go ahead, especially when it is the daily driver you are planning to use.