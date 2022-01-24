What happens to your Instagram and Twitter accounts after you die?

We are living in the age of social media, and whatever you post online remains there forever, even after your death. Therefore, it is important to be careful before posting anything via social media platforms. People are pretty obsessed with apps like Instagram and spend a lot of time maintaining their accounts and increasing their reach.

Having said that, have you ever wondered what will happen to your valuable Instagram or Twitter account after you die? Don't worry, the social media giants give an option to decide what should be done to your account. Unlike Google, Instagram doesn't let you decide anything in advance. Here's everything you need to know.

What happens to your Instagram account after you die?

According to Instagram's policy, the account of a deceased person can be reported, and an immediate family member can drop a request to remove the account. In addition, there is also an option to memorialise the Instagram account, which basically means that it will not get deleted and will be preserved forever. This is a great feature as there might be people who wish to visit a deceased person's social media account, which might offer them some relief.

Once the deceased person's account is registered as "Memorialised," Instagram doesn't allow anyone to log in to that account. The app also prevents anyone from making changes to any of the account's existing posts or information. One won't be allowed to change privacy settings, profile photos, comments on posts, and old photos or videos.

"Posts the deceased person shared, including photos and videos, stay on Instagram and are visible to the audience they were shared with," according to the company's policy.

However, all the "Memorialised" accounts on Instagram never appear in certain places on Instagram, such as Explore. The company even adds the "Remembering" word to the account, which is shown next to the person's name on their profile.

To report an account to be memorialised, one will be required to submit proof of death, such as a link to an obituary or news article. Instagram says that it won't provide login information for a memorialised account once the process is completed.

Instagram also gives an option to delete the account. This one is only available for the family members of the deceased person. For this, too, your loved ones will be asked to submit the deceased person's birth certificate, death proof, as well as proof of authority under local law that they are the lawful representative. One is also required to fill out a form to remove the account from Instagram.

Twitter offers only one option

The micro-blogging site simply asks you to deactivate the deceased person's account, and there is no special feature like "Memorialised." Of course, an authorised person or a family member can drop a request for the removal of the account. But for that, Twitter will require a copy of your ID and deceased's death certificate.