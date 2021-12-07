WhatsApp Disappearing Messages: What it is and how to use

When it comes to instant messaging services, the privacy of users while communicating is very critical. Although the digital world tends to leave behind a trail that is sometimes hard to delete permanently, WhatsApp has a mission to ensure its over 2 billion customers "connect privately."

WhatsApp has rolled out new changes to its disappearing chats feature. The changes will allow users to set a time after which messages in a chat automatically disappear. The Meta-owned company says that the option to turn on the disappearing messages feature automatically will be available for all new chats.

Users can set the timer to 24 hours, seven days, and 90 days. Previously, the timer could only be set to seven days. It's been over a year since WhatsApp launched its disappearing messages feature, which allows messages, photos, and videos to be marked to disappear after seven days.

The options are still not as expansive as Signal's, where users can choose between 30 seconds to 4 weeks or add a custom time

The feature can be enabled for direct messages and in groups by members with administrator privileges. WhatsApp in a blog post said that "WhatsApp users will now have the option to turn on disappearing messages by default for all new chats. When enabled, all new one-on-one chats you or another person start will be set to disappear at your chosen duration, and we've added a new option when creating a group chat that lets you turn it on for groups you create. This new feature is optional and does not change or delete any of your existing chats."

How to use WhatsApp Disappearing Messages

To turn on disappearing messages by default for all new individual chats, go to:

WhatsApp Settings -> Account -> Privacy -> Default message timer, and then select a duration.

However, the new feature does not stop people from completely getting rid of the conversations or storing them somewhere else. Users still have the option of forwarding disappearing messages or taking a screenshot if they want a record of the conversation and unlike Snapchat, WhatsApp won't warn you if they do take a screenshot.

Despite its attempt to enhance privacy by rolling out the new feature, the move by WhatsApp has received a lot of criticism from users as most people are concerned that the innovation could lead to an increase in immoral behaviors.

WhatsApp rolled out Disappearing Messages in November 2020. At the time, it said it wants to make conversations 'feel as close to in-person as possible' so 'they shouldn't have to stick around forever.

In November, WhatsApp said that its plan to bring end-to-end encryption to messages sent or received on Instagram and Messenger has been delayed to 2023. Currently, the end-to-end encryption is implemented only on WhatsApp chats.