WhatsApp fixes a critical vulnerability in latest version, wants users to update the app immediately

WhatsApp is in news once again, but this time not for introducing a new feature. The Meta-owned instant messaging platform has published details of a "critical" vulnerability, which has been patched in a newer version of the app. So, WhatsApp users still on an older version of the app must immediately update the application.

Details of the vulnerability were first disclosed in a September update of WhatsApp's page on security advisories. It is said that the "critical" bug would have allowed attackers exploit a code error known as an integer overflow and let them execute their own code on a user's smartphone after sending a specially crafted video call.

"An integer overflow in WhatsApp for Android prior to v2.22.16.12, Business for Android prior to v2.22.16.12, iOS prior to v2.22.16.12, Business for iOS prior to v2.22.16.12 could result in remote code execution in an established video call," WhatsApp noted in an update. In simple words: in remote code execution, hackers can remotely execute commands on someone's computing device and eventually take charge of the device and access all of the user's personal data.

The popular instant messaging platform said it has patched the vulnerability in the latest WhatsApp version. So, users must update the app urgently. If your WhatsApp app hasn't been automatically updated to the latest version, head to the app store and install the new update. Ensure to connect to a WiFi network before installing the update.

Meanwhile, the company is rolling out several new features, the latest one being the "Call Links" option. With the latest Call Links feature rolling out, users will simply need to tap on the 'Call Links' option available within the Calls Tab and then create a link for an audio or video call and share it easily with family and friends.

To get the feature, WhatsApp users will simply need to upgrade their app to the latest version. The company confirmed that the feature will roll out starting this week for both Android and iOS users.