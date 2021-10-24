WhatsApp is going stop working on these old phones Samsung and Apple

WhatsApp, the most popular messaging application used daily by hundreds of millions of people will stop working for certain old phones. Come 1st of November the instant messaging application will stop working on certain types of Android and iOS mobile phones, something that will undoubtedly affect millions of people.
The reason behind this move by WhatsApp is that these are old devices and keeping them supported would require enormous resources to be devoted to them. Also, it is a fact that WhatsApp has undergone several changes over the years and new features have been added that these phones do not support. Also, there is the problem of security. Providing security on these old devices is extremely difficult for the Facebook-owned app.
Here is a complete list of smartphones that will no longer be supported by WhatsApp:
Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
Galaxy SII
Galaxy Trend II
Galaxy S3 mini
Galaxy core
Galaxy xcover 2
Galaxy ace 2LG Lucid 2
Optimus L5 double
Optimus L4 II Double
Optimus F3Q
Optimus f7
Optimus f5
Optimus L3 II Double
Optimus f5
Optimus L5
Optimus L5 II
Optimus L3 II
Optimus L7
Optimus L7 II Double
Optimus L7 II
Optimus f6
Enact
Optimus f3
Optimus L4 II
Optimus L2 II
Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD
Huawei Ascend G740
Ascend D Quad XL
Mate Ascension
Go up P1 S
Go up D2
Ascension D1 Quad XL
Additionally, WhatsApp has also warned that "In WhatsApp Web, the desktop version for computers, users will also not be able to enter, since it is necessary to scan a QR code from the cell phone that has a device compatible with the new update."
People who have an Android phone and want to use WhatsApp after November 1 can update it by following several steps.
Open the Settings tab and select About Phone, you should have the option to check for updates when the new operating system is available. All you have to do is click on the "Install Now" or "Install overnight" option.
How to update "iPhone" to the latest operating system
Updating the iPhone is easy, but you need to keep their phones plugged in.
Open the Settings tab and then click General and Software Update. iPhones come with the option of allowing automatic updates. You can find this option by re-opening the Software Update tab in Settings.
You can enable automatic updates by clicking on the option there and selecting "Download iOS Updates" and "Install iOS Updates".
