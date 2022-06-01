WhatsApp may get an edit button soon

Twitter may not give you an edit button, but WhatsApp will do that soon. The messaging app was testing the edit button on the beta version of the app. Currently, WhatsApp does not have a dedicated edit option. A text once send can only be deleted not edited but the upcoming feature could make editing texts after sending them possible.

The feature was spotted by Wabetainfo, the website that tracks all the WhatsApp-related developments. "WhatsApp is finally focusing on developing more messaging features, and we are happy to announce what the next major feature is today. After releasing the ability to react to message as a new messaging feature, WhatsApp is now working on letting users edit their text messages for a future update of the app! If you are curious, we have already announced this feature 5 years ago on Twitter but WhatsApp discarded it after some days. Finally, WhatsApp is now developing the edit button for text messages again!



As you can see in this screenshot, WhatsApp is developing a new option that will let us edit text messages, so we will finally be able to fix any typo after sending a message! Probably there won't be an edit history to check previous versions of edited messages but since this feature is under development, their plans may change before releasing the feature. In addition, details about the time window to let people edit their messages are unknown at the moment, but we will immediately let you know when there is news.



Note that, even if this screenshot is taken from WhatsApp beta for Android, WhatsApp is working on bringing the same feature to WhatsApp beta for iOS and Desktop, and more details will be available later. Unfortunately, since this feature is under development, we do not know when it will be rolled out to beta testers, but be sure you can find an updated article on this website when the feature will be released.



