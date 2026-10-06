BSE Q2 profit may fall QoQ, fate depends on CAS regulation outcome, says Nuvama

The brokerage suggested a 'Hold' on BSE with a target of Rs 3,240, implying 1.9 per cent potential upside. BSE shares were up 2.74 per cent at Rs 3,266.70 on NSE today. The stock is up 24.30 per cent in 2026 so far.

Nuvama's note comes amid a Reuters report suggesting SEBI is likely to stop using the CAS framework to calculate derivatives settlement prices for at least a year. If true, this would mark a partial reversal of the new mechanism the market regulator introduced in August for setting the closing prices of key stocks and derivative contracts.

As per the report, the volume-weighted average price of the last ​30 minutes of trading will instead be used to determine the derivative pricing and that the regulator may implement the changes this month.

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Meanwhile, in the same note, Nuvama said AMCs and RTAs may report moderate AUM and revenue growth given weak equity mark-to-market (MTM). Cost management is likely to keep margins stable, it said adding that muted secondary market activity could be offset by strong primary markets, driving a stronger showing for CDSL.

"CAS dragged industry-wide volumes with BSE likely to report a sequential decrease in earnings. We reckon investor focus shall remain on sustainability of inflows. We believe CDSL’s stronger earnings are already priced in while BSE’s fate depends on CAS regulation outcome. We reckon CAMS/HDFCAMC are trading at attractive valuations," Nuvama said.

Its top picks are CAMS and HDFC AMC.