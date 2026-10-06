Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
world news
Israel was prepared to shoot down Flydubai plane if it continued towards Tel Aviv: Report

Israel was prepared to shoot down Flydubai plane if it continued towards Tel Aviv: Report

Flydubai attack: If the aircraft was determined to be hijacked, remained silent on the radio and made no demands, the committee would have contacted the defence minister and prime minister.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 6, 2026 9:05 AM IST
Israel was prepared to shoot down Flydubai plane if it continued towards Tel Aviv: ReportFlydubai attack: Israel was prepared to take down plane

Flydubai attack: Israel was prepared to shoot down the Flydubai passenger plane carrying more than 150 Israelis if it had continued moving towards Tel Aviv after the captain was attacked in the cockpit, as per a report.

The flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv was approaching Israel last week when the co-pilot allegedly stabbed the captain and attempted to crash the aircraft, according to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, passengers and the captain.

Advertisement

MUST READ | 'That person shouldn't have been...': JD Vance on flydubai co-pilot's return to passenger flights despite Oman's warning

After the plane plunged 14,000 feet, the Israeli Air Force tried to contact the cockpit but received no response. A committee was activated, a command centre was set up, fighter jets were scrambled and Israeli airspace was closed, as mentioned in a report in CBS News.

Israel recalled the jets after the aircraft, about 400 miles from Israel, turned towards Saudi Arabia, which then scrambled its own fighter jets, it said.

DON'T MISS | Flydubai hijack plot: Passengers allege cabin crew demanded 'terrorist pilot' be untied

The captain managed to fight off the co-pilot long enough to unlock the cockpit door. Israeli passengers and Flydubai staff overpowered the co-pilot, while two off-duty pilots aboard the flight took control and made an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement

According to the report that cited Israeli sources, if Flight 1073 had continued towards Israel and reached a certain distance, Israeli fighter jets would have entered Jordanian airspace to investigate. The pilots would have tried to visually inspect the cockpit and make contact with the pilot before assessing the cabin and passengers.

MUST READ | 'Had 1 last fight left': Captain Smit Machchhar recalls cockpit attack on Flydubai flight

If the aircraft was determined to be hijacked, remained silent on the radio and made no demands, the committee would have contacted the defence minister and prime minister, it said.

The protocol calls for a rogue flight approaching Israel to be shot down, but only the prime minister could make that decision. The rationale would be to prevent greater loss of life if the aircraft crashed into a high-value target such as the Azrieli buildings or an airport.

Advertisement

DON'T MISS | Flydubai hero: Israel PM invites Captain Smit Machchhar to light prestigious Independence Day flame

An Israeli official told CBS News that the co-pilot said during interrogation in the UAE that he had planned the attack before joining Flydubai and intended to crash the aircraft at Ben Gurion Airport.

The co-pilot, identified as Omani national Hamam al Hamami, had previously flown to Israel, according to sources.

An early Israeli investigation indicates the attempted hijacking was likely a lone-wolf attack, although the investigation is ongoing.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 6, 2026 9:04 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more