Israel was prepared to shoot down Flydubai plane if it continued towards Tel Aviv: Report

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After the plane plunged 14,000 feet, the Israeli Air Force tried to contact the cockpit but received no response. A committee was activated, a command centre was set up, fighter jets were scrambled and Israeli airspace was closed, as mentioned in a report in CBS News.

Israel recalled the jets after the aircraft, about 400 miles from Israel, turned towards Saudi Arabia, which then scrambled its own fighter jets, it said.

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The captain managed to fight off the co-pilot long enough to unlock the cockpit door. Israeli passengers and Flydubai staff overpowered the co-pilot, while two off-duty pilots aboard the flight took control and made an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

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According to the report that cited Israeli sources, if Flight 1073 had continued towards Israel and reached a certain distance, Israeli fighter jets would have entered Jordanian airspace to investigate. The pilots would have tried to visually inspect the cockpit and make contact with the pilot before assessing the cabin and passengers.

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If the aircraft was determined to be hijacked, remained silent on the radio and made no demands, the committee would have contacted the defence minister and prime minister, it said.

The protocol calls for a rogue flight approaching Israel to be shot down, but only the prime minister could make that decision. The rationale would be to prevent greater loss of life if the aircraft crashed into a high-value target such as the Azrieli buildings or an airport.

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An Israeli official told CBS News that the co-pilot said during interrogation in the UAE that he had planned the attack before joining Flydubai and intended to crash the aircraft at Ben Gurion Airport.

The co-pilot, identified as Omani national Hamam al Hamami, had previously flown to Israel, according to sources.

An early Israeli investigation indicates the attempted hijacking was likely a lone-wolf attack, although the investigation is ongoing.