WhatsApp working on community tab, voice recording features as spotted in the latest beta

WhatsApp keeps adding new features to improve the user experience on its platform. In the latest of such developments, it has been found that the company is now working on a new community tab for its app. The information was revealed by a feature tracker which states that the feature will allow group admins to add specific groups to a "Community". These groups will then be listed under the Community tab together.

WABetaInfo reports that the messaging platform is currently developing the community Tab feature. The feature has been spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.6.9. While the feature is not visible at the moment, the feature tracker shared a screenshot that shows the Community tab icon. The new icon replaces the camera icon which is present in the existing version.

It is said that Community Tab is a shortcut for the "Community Home" feature, currently under works. Communities are likely to be end-to-end encrypted private spaces that will allow group admins to have better control over their groups.

Other than this, WhatsApp has pushed a new feature in its latest Beta version. This allows beta testers on Android to pause and resume voice recording, as per the feature tracker. The Android users who are currently signed up for the beta version of WhatsApp can update to version 2.22.6.9 to experience the new feature. It's worth noting that the latest version shows voice waveforms when recording a voice note.

WhatsApp is yet to begin the testing of the Community feature. Whenever that happens, beta testers will get to use it before it sees a complete rollout. WhatsApp is yet to reveal any details about this feature, so it cannot be said when the feature will be available for public use. That said, the Voice recording pause and resume feature should roll out soon considering it is already in beta testing.