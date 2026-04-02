Wipro goes all-in on AI with leadership shake-up and dedicated AI platforms unit

Wipro, the Indian IT service company, bets big on Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology with a new dedicated AI-focused division called AI-Native Business and Platforms Unit. The company plans to move beyond traditional IT outsourcing and aims to offer “services as software” that can be scaled and reused.

In addition to launching the new AI-focused division, Wipro has also announced leadership changes, as Nagendra Bandaru has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the new AI unit. Bandaru has been in the company for over three decades, and previously led the Technology Services Global Business Lines (GBLs) as President and Managing Partner.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Now, Bandaru will be directly reporting to Wipro’s CEO and Managing Director Srini Pallia. To fill his space, the company has appointed Kanwar Singh as the new President and Managing Partner of Technology Services GBLs. Singh previously played a crucial role at Accenture, and now he will be taking a broader role at Wipro.

What will the new AI-Native Business and Platforms Unit do?

With the new AI-Native Business and Platforms unit, Wipro plans to scale its enterprise-grade agentic AI platforms, bringing AI solutions for businesses.

The company is also said to create new AI-driven products and services by combining all of Wipro’s Intelligence platform assets, including NetOxygen for AI-driven lending, aviation cargo platform CROAMIS, healthcare platforms IHS and HPS, enterprise telco AI offerings, and others, into one place. This will help Wipro build a strong, unified AI portfolio.

Advertisement

This is suggested to happen with the “invest-build-partner” approach, where the company will invest in new ideas, build new AI products, and partner with other companies

Pillai says that the move will help the company to "build and scale AI-led platforms at an unprecedented speed and unlock new growth opportunities."

Alongside these changes, Wipro confirmed that Suzanne Dann, as the Chief Executive of the Americas-2 Strategic Market Unit, will be exiting the company on May 3, 2026. Therefore, the company is going through major leadership changes as it shifts focus to expand its AI efforts.