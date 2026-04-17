Wipro hits pause on campus hiring as AI shift forces

Wipro, India’s IT giant, is hitting a pause on campus hiring for the fiscal year 2027 due to “a very volatile environment,” as per Chief Human Resource Officer Saurabh Govil. In comparison, the company reportedly hired 7500 freshers in FY 26, signalling a pivot in its hiring strategy as it adapts to changing demand and rising AI-led efficiencies.

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Govil, during the press briefing, said, “We don't have any target for fresher hiring for the next fiscal. It's completely on demand, very volatile environment.” He added that a hiring decision will be made depending on demand trends.

While it put a pause on fresher hiring, Wipro reported a marginal increase of 135 employees in its total headcount. Therefore, its total workforce counts to 242,156. Fewer people are quitting the company over time.

Also read: Wipro adds 135 employees in Q4, attrition eases to 13.8%

Reports suggest Wipro’s attrition (employee leaving) is gradually decreasing. It was 15.1% in June, which has now dropped to 13.8% in March. However, its workforce utilisation dipped overall compared to earlier. Previously, its utilisation was recorded at 86.4% in Q2, which dropped to 83.5% in Q4.

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As far as its Q4 results are concerned, Wipro recorded a net profit of 12.3%, with total revenue reaching Rs 3,501.8 crore. However, its net profit fell 1.9% year-on-year from Rs 3,569.6 crore a year ago.

In comparison, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) hired over 25000 employees in FY25, and has said to hire more based on the industry demand. The contrasting approaches highlight how IT firms are taking completely different paths as they navigate an uncertain market while increasingly integrating AI into their operations.