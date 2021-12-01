Xiaomi 11T Pro launch tipped again with listing for certification on Bluetooth SIG website

It looks like Xiaomi will be bringing its Xiaomi 11T series of flagship smartphones to India after all. A device from the series has been spotted up for certification yet again, reassuring an imminent launch of the Xiaomi phone in India soon.

For those unaware, Xiaomi 11T series comprising Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro debuted in Europe back in September. The phones succeed the Mi 10T lineup and were the major products after Xiaomi rebranded its premium phone lineup to Xiaomi from Mi. India availability has not officially been commented upon yet.

However, we have been seeing hints of the same for some time now. The phones were earlier spotted on Google Supported Devices and Google Play Console listing. Now, tipster Mukul Sharma has tweeted of yet another listing of one of the phones on an Indian website for certification.

As per his tweet, an Indian variant of Xiaomi 11T Pro has been spotted on Bluetooth SIG certification website. The phone carries the model numbers 2107113 and can be seen sporting the same name as the global model. The listing serves as a clear indication that the phone is in fact coming to India.

More information is yet awaited on the launch, though we already know all about the smartphones. Here is a look at what Xiaomi will have on offer once the device reaches the Indian market.,

Xiaomi 11T Pro specifications

Xiaomi 11T Pro comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED TrueColour display that features a 120Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. This display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus layer, which also protects the back of the phone.

The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, which is further expandable via a microSD card. The smartphone runs Android 11 based MIUI 12.5 out of the box.

The flagship phone has a triple camera setup at the back, which features a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and a 5-megapixel tele-macro sensor. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

Connectivity options on the device include 5G and 4G LTE support, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Xiaomi 11T Pro is backed by a 5000mAh battery which also supports 120W fast charging. Special features of the device include dual Harman Kardon speakers and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.