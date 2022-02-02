Xiaomi MIUI 13 India launch set for February 3, here is what to expect

Xiaomi has announced the official rollout date for MIUI 13 for its phones in India. The Android 12-based operating system by Xiaomi will debut on February 3, 2022, that is Thursday, in the country. The rollout will follow a launch event scheduled for 12 pm on the day.

The late announcement by Xiaomi was made through a recent tweet on the official Xiaomi India Twitter handle. The tweet mentions that "The time has come" for the new version of the MIUI and that its launch will be live-streamed at 12 pm tomorrow through Xiaomi's various social media accounts. The live stream will be broadcast on Twitter through the same tweet at the mentioned time.

In the tweet, Xiaomi calls it a "revolutionary software update" that will bring "Improved Performance, Refined Design & Multi-Tasking Features" to Xiaomi phones in the country. The announcement follows several speculations on its arrival, mostly originating from its rollout to the beta testers in limited numbers late last month.

The beta update had earlier been spotted on some global units of the Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro and the Mi 11 Lite. The stable beta update brought the latest Android version to the phones, along with the new January security patch. Though some MIUI 13 features were still missing from it.

MIUI 13 new features

Note that the MIUI 13 was first announced by Xiaomi towards the end of last year, alongside the launch of its new flagship phones - the Xiaomi 12 and the Xiaomi 12 Pro. At the time, the company claimed that the MIUI 13 will focus more on security and privacy enhancements and will make the user experience on Xiaomi and Poco phones more fluid. The new Mi Sans font was also meant to provide a unique look to Xiaomi smartphones and tablets.

So we already have a pretty good hint of what to expect from Xiaomi's new and improved operating system. Notable MIUI 13 features include Liquid Storage, Atomized Memory, Focused Algorithm, Smart Balance, Sidebar, and Widgets. The liquid storage feature aims at maintaining the read and write speeds of the memory for a prolonged time. The Atomized memory feature, on the other hand, will improve RAM management on Xiaomi/Redmi devices.

The Focused algorithms feature will allocate the system resources to the active app, thus improving the fluidity and responsiveness of the phones. Along with that, there's a Smart Balance feature that maintains a balance between performance and power to improve battery life. Xiaomi claims up to 10 per cent of extended battery life with this feature in action.

The MIUI 13 will also bring a smart sidebar, basically a floating window that will appear with a swipe. Users can add their favourite apps on this sidebar to access them without leaving the current app. Moreover, Xiaomi is introducing new widgets on MIUI 13. The widgets appear to be inspired by iPhone 13. These can be arranged in 2×1, 2×2, 2×3, 4×2, and 4×4 array sizes. Some of the widgets include Weather, Security, Clock, Notes, and more.

Xiaomi will come up with more information on the MIUI 13 at its India launch event tomorrow. So you can stay tuned to this space to know all about the new MIUI as and when it reaches Xiaomi devices in India.