Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022: Specs, features, launch, India price, and what we know so far

Xiaomi is supposed to be working on a new version of the Xiaomi 10. Reports suggest that this new version could be named Redmi 10 2022. As the name suggests, the device may take next year, possibly in March. The Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022 was spotted in a Google Play listing in a most recent leak. The listing suggests that the launch of Redmi 10 2022 is on the cards. Along with that, the listing reveals a few key specifications of this device.

In the listing, the alleged Redmi 10 2022 appears with codename eos, Selene. Along with that, it has an octa-core Helio G70 chipset. Which is paired with up to 6GB RAM. The Redmi 10 2022 sports a FHD+ (1080x2400 pixels) display and runs Android 11 OS.

As per the previous report, Redmi 10 2022 may feature the same camera setup as the Redmi 10. Going by which, we may see a 50-megapixel quad rear setup and an 8-megapixel shooter for selfies.

It is also said that Redmi 10 2022 is a rebranded Redmi Note 11 4G. While that was a brief description of the Redmi 10 2022, we have more details to share with you, so let's get started.

Redmi 10 2022: Specs and features

The Redmi 10 2022 has been in the news lately. It has been spotted in multiple listings, with the most recent listing on the Google Play Console website. Tipster Mukul Sharma shared the details of the listing with a screenshot and a picture of the device. Only the front of the device is visible in the picture, where it can be seen with a punch-hole camera and a slightly thicker bottom bezel.

As per the listing, Redmi 10 2022 features an FHD+ display with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. The smartphone is powered by the Helio G70 chipset clocked at 2GHz and coupled with Arm Mali-G52 MC2. The device appears in 4GB and 6GB RAM models. Then again, it will be running Android 11 out of the box.

Previously, Redmi Note 10 2022 appeared on the FFC website. The listing stated that this device has two models - one with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage, while the other with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage. The listing added that the smartphone runs Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top.

Along with that, tipster Kacper Skrzypek revealed that Redmi 10 2022 would sport a 50-megapixel primary sensor. This could either be a Samsung S5KJN1 lens or an OmniVision OV50C40 sensor. The primary sensor could be accompanied by an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel OmniVision OV02B1B or GC02M1B lens for macro shots.

There are rumours that Redmi 10 2022 is a rebadged Redmi Note 11 4G. So let's quickly run through the specs of this device.

The Redmi Note 11 4G sports a 6.5-inch LCD panel with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 chipset clocked at 2GHz. Redmi offers this device with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage.

The Redmi Note 11 4G is equipped with triple rear cameras consisting of a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. While at the front, it has an 8-megapixel camera for selfies.

The Redmi Note 11 4G is equipped with a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It runs Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top. In addition, the device has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for authentication.

Redmi 10 2022 launch

The Redmi 10 2022 is expected to launch early in the first quarter of 2022. So we can expect a launch somewhere around March next year. The smartphone should launch in India as well. Xiaomi is yet to reveal any details of the Redmi 10 2022.

Redmi 10 2022 India price (expected)

The Redmi 10 2022 is likely to be a budget offering. While it's too early to talk about the pricing of this device, we can expect it to be a sub 15k device. To recall, Redmi 10 Prime launched at a starting price of Rs 12,499 in India. So expect the Redmi 10 2022 to be priced in the same price bracket.