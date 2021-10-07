Xiaomi tipped to make big changes to its next foldable smartphone

Xiaomi introduced its first ever foldable smartphone earlier this year. The Mi Mix Fold was launched in late March in China as an affordable alternative to foldable smartphones from Samsung and Huawei. The smartphone maker is yet to bring the device to any other market, including India, but it already seems to be working on a successor. The new Xiaomi foldable phone is also tipped to come with several upgrades to the previous generation device. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 impact? Maybe.

According to tipster Bald Panda, the tech giant is likely to equip the upcoming smartphone with a 120Hz refresh rate display. This will be an upgrade to the 90Hz display used on the first Mix Fold smartphone. It will also put the new Xiaomi foldable smartphone on par with other flagship Android smartphones. The outer display may still come with a 60Hz display. Xiaomi is also set to add 120W fast charging support for the 5,000mAh battery pack it plans to use on the next Mix Fold device.

The leak also suggests that the Mi Mix Fold 2 or whatever the new phone is called, will come with an under display selfie camera. Xiaomi had used the same camera tech on the Mi Mix 4 earlier this year. The smartphone maker calls it CUP or Camera Under Panel technology, though it's similar to the under-display selfie cameras we've seen by other companies.

The leak doesn't mention whether the camera tech will be used on the outer or inner display of the phone. However, it will be safe to assume that it might be used on the bigger display only. There is still no word on when this smartphone will be launched and whether it will be limited to China or not.

To recall, the Mi Mix Fold features an 8.01-inch WQHD+ flexible OLED display with 900 nits of peak brightness and 4:3 aspect ratio. On the cover, the phone offers a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with 840x2,520 pixels resolution, 27:9 aspect ratio, and 700 nits of peak brightness. The inner screen of Mi Mix Fold has a traditional 60Hz refresh rate, while the outer display carries a 90Hz refresh rate. Mi Mix Fold also includes support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+.

The triple rear camera setup on the phone includes a 108-megapixel primary Samsung HM2 sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with the Liquid Lens technology, and a 13-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle lens. There is also a 20-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.



