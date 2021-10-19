Xiaomi to start mass production of cars in first half of 2024, confirms company CEO

Xiaomi had earlier this year announced its entry into the Electric Vehicle category and now its Chief Executive Officer has confirmed that the company will start production soon. Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun on Tuesday said that the Chinese smartphone maker will mass produce its own cars in the first half of 2024, Reuters reported. Jun gave insight into Xiaomi's future plans during an investor event.

Zang Ziyuan, a director in Xiaomi's international marketing department, also shared the development on his verified Weibo account. The date marks the next major target for the company's fledgling electric vehicle (EV) division, which Xiaomi formally announced earlier this year. Xiaomi's shares jumped nearly 5.4 per cent following the confirmation.

Xiaomi had initially announced plans to make EVs in March but provided little to no information in this regard. It was later in September that the company had officially registered an EV company with a capital of 10 billion Yuan or Rs 11,000 crore. Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has been signed as the legal representative of the company. At the time of the announcement, the company appointed a staff of 300 and was hiring more people for the new business vertical.

Xiaomi has not yet hinted at the type of electric vehicles it will produce in the new business. Though it is likely that the company will aim to produce affordable electric vehicles for its home country, China and other international markets. The company had claimed that it was ready for an investment of $10 billion (roughly Rs 73,000 crores) in its EV unit, to be spent in the span of the next 10 years.

Xiaomi is yet to list how this investment will be made.

The company even purchased autonomous driving technology startup Deepmotion for a sum of over $77 million (roughly Rs 562 crores). The acquisition is meant to help Xiaomi in its research and development efforts. Xiami is not the only tech company planning to capture the EV market. Various reports have suggested that even Apple might be working on its electric car.