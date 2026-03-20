More woes for food lovers as Zomato hikes platform fee

Eternal-owned food delivery firm Zomato has raised the platform fee it charges customers to Rs 14.90 per order, reflecting a 19% increase from the earlier Rs 12.50, according to details on its app.

The Rs 2.40 hike comes at a time when rising crude oil prices are adding pressure on delivery and logistics costs, potentially impacting both restaurant partners and gig workers on the platform.

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The platform fee, a fixed charge applied to every order, was introduced by Zomato and rival Swiggy in 2023 as part of efforts to bolster margins. Since then, both companies have steadily increased the levy.

Zomato has revised the fee multiple times over the years. It was initially set at Rs 3 in late 2023, raised to Rs 4 at the start of 2024, and then to Rs 5 in April that year. By July 2024, the fee was increased to Rs 6 in key metros including Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. During the 2024 festive season, the company further hiked it to Rs 10, describing it as a “festive platform fee.”

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The previous revision came in September 2025, when the company raised the platform fee to Rs 12.50, as the company continues to adjust pricing to offset delivery costs and strengthen margins.

This is a developing story...